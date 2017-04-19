The latest emotional reveal from The Secrets of My Life, Caitlyn Jenner’s upcoming memoir, could be a double-edged dig at the reality star’s former wife, Kris Jenner.

In a new excerpt from the tell-all tome, which was shared exclusively with People and transcribed by both the Inquisitr and Page Six on Wednesday afternoon, the Olympic icon and transgender notable, 67, expresses how she never felt comfortable being intimate with women, even as her former self, Bruce Jenner.

Read about my journey in The Secrets of My Life- available April, 25 #secretsofmylife https://t.co/QU3PuiF8Zf pic.twitter.com/F6a8T5tm8b — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) April 14, 2017

“My attitude is no different than it was in high school [when it comes to being with women]: I’m just not entirely comfortable with it,” Jenner wrote.

“I [just] don’t have the appetite for [sex].”

Despite her past trepidation, however, Caitlyn maintains that she had several semi-successful relationships with women, including Kris, whom she separated from after 22 years of marriage back in 2014.

“We fell in love quickly [and got married] after seven months,” Caitlyn shares in ‘Secrets,’ before bringing us between the bed sheets she once shared with Kris.

“Since – let’s not kid ourselves – everyone wants to know. Kris and I had good and frequent sex at the beginning,” she goes on to positively recalled, ultimately noting their sex life as being “imbued with love.”

Their wedlock romps ultimately bore the couple two daughters, Kendall and Kylie in 1995 and 1997, respectively, which added to Caitlyn’s brood of four from her previous marriages to Christie Scott and former actress Linda Thompson.

“I [would] tell Kris about my gender issues before I [made] love to her,” Jenner goes on to say in the book, “[but] she insists that she was taken by surprise by my ultimate transition to Caitlyn, which means she obviously did not know enough.”

Be that as it may, Jenner herself was just as unsure as recently as 2015, when she dispelled during an episode of the now-cancelled docu-series I Am Cait, that she was still very much attracted to women, as the Daily Mail provides.

“A promo for [an] episode of I Am Cait casts doubt on her sexual orientation,” the site transcribed from a TMZ posting, “but we’re told Caitlyn has not wavered an inch — she’s not attracted to men [at all].”

In a preview of that specific Cait offering, Jenner is witnessed at a dinner party with several of her transgender friends, including actress Candis Cayne (who was rumored to have been dating Caitlyn at the time), discussing if she could see herself dating a man one day.

“I don’t know,” a befuddled Jenner responds, “I’ve never been with a man.”

During a latter scene with Cayne, Jenner admits that the idea of dating a cisgender male — a male who identifies as the gender he was born as — has crossed her mind before, but she never followed through on the thought.

“I would feel more feminine if [I] were with a guy,” she purportedly stated, prior to adding, “I can appreciate the male form.”

Moreover, that offering came just four months after Jenner’s eye-opening April 2015 interview with Diane Sawyer, when she first made the announcement that she had started the journey to becoming her true, female self and also proclaimed that no matter the gender, her sexual orientation was forever set in stone.

“I am, as far as I know, heterosexual,” Jenner, then still presenting as Bruce, shared with Sawyer.

“As far as I know, I’ve never been with a guy [and] I’ve always been married [to women], raising kids.”

While it is wholly possible for those who are transgender to become attracted to other genders that they held no such feelings for beforehand; Caitlyn, who actually acknowledged previous attempts to transition earlier in her life through hormone and estrogen injections that would’ve effected her attractions sooner rather than later; if valid, was still more than accepting of Kris Jenner’s advances when the two first met in the early 80’s.

Additionally, Caitlyn Jenner herself made it clear during her conversation with Sawyer that her gender and sexual orientation were not interchangeable aspects. Kris has yet to comment on Caitlyn’s recent admission.

[Featured Image by Rich Polk/Getty Images]