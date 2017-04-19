‘Teen Mom OG’s Catelynn Lowell Opens Up About Her Fears Of Having Baby Number 3

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra may have already produced two beautiful babies, and they have discussed wanting more, but Lowell has recently opened up to discuss how having a new little one would make her incredibly nervous.

Fans of Teen Mom OG will remember that Catelynn Lowell suffered from postpartum depression fairly dramatically after the birth of her second biological child, Nova. Catelynn spent a lot of time on the couch thanks to her mental health issues, and it took a tremendous toll on the pair’s marriage. In fact, so much so that they have sought therapy, which was recorded for the new season airing now.

I was trying to do what she does ???? #TeenMomOG A post shared by Tyler Baltierra (@tylerbaltierramtv) on Apr 18, 2017 at 3:07pm PDT

Although Catelynn Lowell and her husband have expressed publicly that they want another baby, that doesn’t mean Catelynn isn’t scared that another pregnancy will send her spiraling backward.

She opened up to People about her fears.

“I’ve definitely been thinking about it and that’s the one thing that’s holding me back, honestly. Especially because they say if you’ve had postpartum once, you have a higher chance of getting it with your next. With Nova, I thought it was severe because I struggled with anxiety already and panic attacks and depression. So that is definitely the thing that scares me the most. I want to have a big family and have a lot of kids, but it’s scary. It’s definitely scary.”

The young mother has self-medicated with marijuana in the past, using it to curb her anxiety. However, her depression and anxiety got so bad at one point that she sought inpatient therapy to help relieve the symptoms.

Catelynn Lowell explained that she leans on others, including her mother and her husband to help her through the worst of times.

“I told my mom if that ever happens again, my strategy is going to be to tell her I need her help and that I need her to come here and help me. I would want her to come here and spend the night. People used to dog on me bad, but I don’t think people understood the fact that my panic attacks are paralytic panic attacks, which is where I can not think, I can not function or move or hear any noises. I just sit in a ball and cry. It’s weird, but I cannot function,” she revealed.

Postpartum depression is certainly a lot to deal with, especially for a new mother with a baby. Luckily, Tyler was on hand to help out with Nova when she needed due to his flexible schedule. However, some family members in the Baltierra family think Catelynn Lowell and her struggles with postpartum depression hold Tyler back.

Not your typical family photo shoot…be weird, it's WAY more fun ???? #ILoveMyLilFamily #TheBaltierras A post shared by Tyler Baltierra (@tylerbaltierramtv) on Mar 25, 2017 at 6:03pm PDT

Tyler’s mother, Kim, is known for stepping in and telling Tyler that Catelynn needs to get up and “take responsibility,” even if it may be physically impossible for the young mother. In past episode of Teen Mom OG, Tyler has confessed to his wife that he doesn’t want to live the rest of his life “this way,” indicating living with her constant depression and panic.

The pair’s relationship has definitely been up and down. In an extended preview for this season’s Teen Mom OG, Catelynn Lowell is seen on the beach confiding in fellow cast members Amber Portwood and Maci Bookout that Tyler hurts her feelings so much and that she sometimes just wants out.

There was even a rumor that Tyler had cheated on Catelynn not too long ago, but they brushed it off with a joke, so it is difficult for fans to tell what is sincere and what isn’t.

Let’s hope that the couple is happy, and they can fulfill their dream of having a big family.

[Featured Image by Jesse Grant/Stringer/Getty Images]