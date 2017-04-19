Bethenny Frankel may be facing rumors of an engagement to Dennis Shields but according to The Real Housewives of New York City star, she’s single.

After going public with New York businessman Dennis Shields last year, Bethenny Frankel faced rumors of an engagement after sharing a photo of a suspicious ring on her ring finger on Instagram. However, despite the shocking bling, the reality star and Skinnygirl mogul is not getting married. In fact, she and Shields are no longer in a committed relationship.

“He’s still in my life… I saw him last week for his birthday, but I’m not ready to settle down right now,” Bethenny Frankel explained during an interview with People Magazine earlier this year.

When Bethenny Frankel began dating Dennis Shields, she was in the midst of a messy divorce from now-ex-husband Jason Hoppy, the father of her young daughter Bryn. Meanwhile, Shields is still in the process of splitting from his wife of over 20 years.

Bethenny Frankel went on to tell the magazine that while she still cares for Dennis Shields, whom she’s known for nearly 30 years, she’s keeping her options open.

“In the past, I’ve made some choices that were questionable in my opinion, for myself, and I’m looking at that,” she explained. “Given the circumstances of my previous relationship and the torment and difficulties I’ve had the last five years, I need to balance and rest and reflect. It’s very easy to rush something or turn something into a solution, but right now I feel the solution is me spending time with myself and my daughter, trying to regroup and not hurry to find the answer.”

Bethenny Frankel married Jason Hoppy in 2010 and in 2012, they separated.

As fans have seen on The Real Housewives of New York City, Bethenny Frankel’s split from Jason Hoppy wasn’t easy and when it came to their custody battle over Bryn, Frankel was understandably devastated about her new shared arrangement with her former partner.

Although Bethenny Frankel’s divorce from Hoppy took several heart-wrenching years, she is keeping an open mind about finding love in the future and hopes to one day settle down.

“I would like to be with someone,” Bethenny Frankel said. “I don’t want to be alone, but I’m not going to make choices based on that feeling. I’m ready to meet new people and I’m hopeful. But I’m not desperate and I’m not looking. I don’t think about things like marriage or having other kids. That’s above my pay grade right now.”

In other Bethenny Frankel news, the reality star will soon be faced with her “soft core” past on The Real Housewives of New York City. On April 19, a sneak peek at tonight’s new episode of the show was shared an in it, Ramona Singer was seen confronting Bethenny Frankel about a film she starred in over two decades ago.

“You’re in the press now, for being naked, and doing soft porn,” Singer fired at her co-star, referring to the 1994 teen horror film Hollywood Hills, 90028.

Bethenny Frankel has endured tons of drama with her co-stars in recent years and last year, during Season 8, she and LuAnn D’Agostino came to blows over Frankel’s claims regarding her now-husband’s alleged cheating. While Frankel claimed to have information and a shocking photo of Thomas D’Agostino with another woman, LuAnn D’Agostino didn’t believe her and later accused Frankel of taking her own relationships on her.

To see more of Bethenny Frankel, tune into The Real Housewives of New York City Season 9 on Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

