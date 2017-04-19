‘Real Housewives Of New York’ Star Dorinda Medley Says Sonja Morgan Is Threatened By Her

Real Housewives of New York star Dorinda Medley has filmed the show for a few years now, and she has been labeled as someone who likes to stir the pot for the sake of drama. This was showcased several times last year and during the reunion special, and on her blog for The Real Housewives of New York, Medley hinted that fans were probably right about her. Dorinda does like to cause a scene, even though she claims she’s doing it for the good of everyone. Last year, Medley got herself into some trouble with Sonja Morgan and it sounds like they haven’t been able to sort it out.

According to a new Bravo report, Real Housewives of New York star Dorinda Medley is now revealing that Sonja is avoiding her on the show because she’s scared she’s going to become friends with Tinsley Mortimer. Tinsley is the new housewife on the show, and she is living with Morgan while she figures out her new life in New York. Dorinda Medley strongly believes that she wasn’t invited to Morgan’s party because Sonja is afraid that Dorinda and Tinsley will become great friends.

Amazing night last night celebrating with these incredible ladies! Thank you to everyone who tuned in!! ???????? A post shared by Dorinda Medley (@dorindamedley) on Apr 6, 2017 at 11:44am PDT

“Now onto to the tea party in the Mad Hatter’s townhouse. Oops did I get that wrong? Oh well, I think it’s accurate. No, I was not invited, and even if I were, I would not have gone. But unlike Sonja, I will not be spending a year or even a second thinking or mourning about it. There is definite tension between Sonja and I, and she is looking to get Ramona and Luann to side with her, but I am not sure it’s working,” Dorinda Medley wrote on her blog about Sonja’s party where she was clearly missing an invite.

Of course, Mortimer has a past, and she was more than willing to discuss it on The Real Housewives of New York. She told viewers that she does have a mug shot and that it was a poor decision on her part that led to her arrest. While some of the housewives don’t mind that Tinsley has a past, it sounds like Dorinda Medley is under the impression that Sonja feels threatened by her because Medley believes that she could become great friends with Tinsley. As of right now, the two of them won’t get the chance to meet at Sonja’s home.

Serving up some major springtime vibes with @hannahdangerlynch A post shared by Dorinda Medley (@dorindamedley) on Apr 17, 2017 at 4:54pm PDT

“I think one of the real reasons she does not want me there is because Sonja does not want me to meet Tinsley and potentially have us become friends. She clearly already feels competitive about my friendship with Ramona, which brings me to Tinsley. This is is not an easy group of women to meet. Each of us has a unique personalities and are quite strong women. We do not let everyone into the fold like a Junior League social. The added elephant in the room? Tinsley is returning from Palm Beach back to New York City with a mugshot,” Dorinda Medley revealed on her Bravo blog for The Real Housewives of New York.

Of course, Dorinda Medley and Sonja started feuding last year when Medley didn’t invite Morgan to her Berkshires home with the other ladies. She didn’t invite her because she was scared that Morgan would get drunk. But Sonja was angry with Dorinda, so she decided to skip out on another invitation that came her way last summer. Plus, Sonja didn’t invite Dorinda to her party at her townhouse, possibly because she is still angry with Medley’s actions last year.

What do you think of Dorinda Medley’s comments about Sonja’s party? Do you think Morgan feels threatened by Dorinda, as she could be friends with Tinsley?

