‘Teen Mom 2’s Kailyn Lowry Opens Up On Pregnancy, ‘I’m Going To Be A Single Mom From The Beginning’

Yesterday, Kailyn Lowry confirmed that she was raising her third baby alone in a tweet to her 1.25 million followers in which she said she didn’t need anyone’s approval to help pick out the name of the baby. While rumors swirled just a few weeks ago that Kailyn and her mystery baby daddy would be attempting to work things out, it seems like that ship has sailed.

My @cupcakemag spread is coming out this Friday! Finishing my interview questions and we'd like to hear a few from you! What do you want to know? A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Apr 11, 2017 at 6:32am PDT

According to Radar Online, Kailyn Lowry opened up to her personal blog to talk about her feelings about being a single mom.

“We won’t be able to pick up and leave to go on spontaneous trips for a while and I will have to schedule our days around the baby’s nap and feeding times. And even if the boys are with their dads I will have baby #3 in tow so no alone trips for me either, “she wrote.

Thus far, she has not revealed a name or sex of baby #3, and has insinuated in past Twitter posts that she was waiting until the baby arrived to find out the sex.

Want to know more about me? Sharing my pet peeves and why I'm the worst texter ever on the blog! See my new blog post on kaillowry.com! A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Mar 23, 2017 at 1:55pm PDT

She continued, opening up about her fears of raising the baby all alone.

“I think I’m most worried about the changes ahead, but also that I will have this baby 24/7 by myself with no help. I’m going to be a single parent from the beginning!” she wrote.

The reality star also retweeted a tweet from 16 and Pregnant alum about the joys and heartaches of being a single mother, proving that she is a little bit nervous about this future endeavor.

“Being a single mom is twice the work, twice the tears, & twice the stress but also twice the hugs, twice the love, & twice the pride,” Nikkole wrote.

Being a single mom is twice the work, twice the tears, & twice the stress but also twice the hugs, twice the love, & twice the pride. ???????? — Nikkole Paulun (@nikkoleMTV) April 20, 2016

The soon-to-be mother of three has a good relationship with her first ex, Jo Rivera, who is the father to her son, Isaac, 7. Fans of Teen Mom 2 will know that after mending their relationship and Kailyn Lowry getting over her jealousy of his now fiancee, Vee, the three of them are fantastic at support. Jo and his family will likely step in and help Kailyn if she ever needs a break in the form of taking Isaac for a few days to make things easier on her.

Kailyn Lowry previously had a rocky relationship with ex-husband Javi Marroquin, but the pair seem to have mended fences, at least in order to co-parent. Just this past weekend, Javi was spotted in Kail’s snapchat story, showing ex-stepson Isaac how to ride a two-wheeler bike. The pair have certainly come a long way from what was depicted on last season of Teen Mom 2 when they could not even be in the same room without an explosive argument or tears. It will be likely Javi will also lend a hand to his ex-wife when needed.

Kail is still silent on the identity of the baby daddy, and she stated previously this was because she wasn’t keen on letting people know who he was until she knew exactly how involved he would be in the child’s life. According to Kailyn Lowry’s social media, it seems like the answer is not at all.

However, several news outlets report that Kailyn Lowry has a lot of support in her friends, particularly Becky Hayter and her partner. Recently, Kail plastered photos of the group on Instagram taking Isaac, 7, and Lincoln, 3, to a theme park or zoo. Evidently, Hayter has also been helping Kail ready the nursery for her baby.

Best day in a long time ????✨ A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Apr 16, 2017 at 5:07am PDT

And while it may be a shock to the system for Kail to go at it alone, she has always been incredibly independent, and fans have no doubt she’ll be able to do it.

[Featured Image by Kailyn Lowry/Instagram]