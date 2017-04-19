Kim Kardashian showed off her six-pound weight loss following a battle with the flu in a tiny white bra top and leggings.

An “amazing diet.”

Kim Kardashian, 36, flaunted her toned abs and new Yeezy jewelry on Monday night for a dinner date in Los Angeles. According to the Daily Mail, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star revealed on Tuesday that she had dropped six pounds after being sick with the flu.

“The flu can be ana amazing diet. So happy it came in time for the Met lol #6lbsdown.”

The Promise Premiere

The mother-of-two wore a white bra top, skin-tight gold leggings, and tan lace up boots for a meal at La Scala. Kim covered up with a neutral-colored duster coat on her way into the restaurant.

The dark-haired beauty wore her hair shoulder-length and straight. She went without a purse, just carrying her smartphone.

Her fans are not happy.

Since tweeting about her so-called flu diet, the tweet has been deleted. Kim received some harsh backlash after calling her sickness an “amazing diet,” according to the Huffington Post.

She also referred to the Met Gala event on May 1, claiming she was happy she had dropped six pounds before it.

@KimKardashian maybe don’t glamorize sickness for weight loss — Tatiana Nassar (@TatianaNassar) April 19, 2017

@Carmen_pov @KimKardashian Is she seriously advocating young girls to get the flu? — #NODAPL (@aldomreyes) April 19, 2017

@KimKardashian Now imagine saying that to your daughter after she gets sick… — kirst the worst (@kirakirst) April 19, 2017

@KimKardashian promoting sickness is not OK! — Daeso (@DTLAWOLF) April 19, 2017

Less is more?

Since the reality star has made a comeback following her traumatic robbery last fall, she has emerged with a more minimal look. Kim has been photographed wearing less makeup and less flashy jewelry over the past few months.

Kim celebrated her older sister Kourtney’s birthday on Tuesday and posted a sweet photo on Instagram and Twitter.

Happy Birthday to the one and only gluten, dairy, wheat free human @kourtneykardash

Earlier this week, the mother-of-two had a big Easter bash on Sunday with her family and friends.

Comfort in family.

Kourtney Kardashian was there with her three kids — Mason, Penelope, and Reign, — as well as their father, Scott Disick.

Easter 2017

Friends John Legend and Chrissy Teigen also joined in on the fun with their daughter Luna. Rob Kardashian brought his baby daughter, Dream, to celebrate her first Easter with the Kardashians.

Kanye West and John Legend gave the kids a nice surprise by dressing up as Easter bunnies.

Dadye

Kim also just announced her cosmetic collaboration with her younger sister Kylie Jenner. The 19-year-old has her own makeup company, Kylie Cosmetics, which the two will create a new line for called KKW x Kylie.

KKW x KYLIE COMING SOON

