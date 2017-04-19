Angelina Jolie Reportedly Moving Down The Road From Brad Pitt, Puts Offer On Cecil B. DeMille Estate

Angelina Jolie may soon be living right down the road from Brad Pitt as she has just put down an offer on the historic estate of Cecil B. DeMille. Jolie put down a little less than the $25 million asking price and may soon be the proud owner of the six-bedroom, 10-bathroom Beaux Arts-style house. The house is, however, currently awaiting Angelina’s inspection, as People report. Fox News describe how Angelina Jolie has been keeping a close watch on this house and “wants to make this her new home.”

The Cecil B. DeMille estate has an illustrious history and was originally purchased by DeMille in 1916 for just $28,000. The great actor Charlie Chaplin at one time lived in a home very close to Cecil’s estate, but when Chaplin decided to move, Cecil B. DeMille took it upon himself to combine his home with that of Charlie Chaplin’s.

The 1913 estate that Angelina Jolie may now be purchasing has had some major renovations done to it which have taken place over the past six years and which have modernized the house somewhat. The estate itself is spread out over 2.1 acres and includes a pool, rose gardens, fountains, lawns and a studio. The home comes with a tea house from where you can see the swimming pool and also has views of the sweeping hills around the estate where you can gaze at the Griffith Observatory.

The main house itself is 11,000 square feet, which will be perfect for Angelina and her six children. As Angelina Jolie has been living in rented accommodations in Malibu since she filed for divorce from Brad Pitt, this new home will offer stability for her and her children. Also crucial is the fact that she and the children will be less than one mile away from their father in Los Feliz, which will afford them more opportunities to spend time together.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie appear to be getting on much better, and it has been especially helpful that they have both made an agreement to keep their divorce proceedings private from now on. The Daily Mail report that Angelina and Brad issued a joint statement about their desire to keep their divorce battle private to protect the privacy of their children.

“The parties and their counsel have signed agreements to preserve the privacy rights of their children and family by keeping all court documents confidential and engaging a private judge to make any necessary legal decisions and to facilitate the expeditious resolution of any remaining issues. The parents are committed to act as a united front to effectuate recovery and reunification.”

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have been getting along so well that Pitt even flew out to Cambodia for Jolie’s film First They Killed My Father and was able to spend a good amount of time with their children. The Daily Mail reported via Entertainment Tonight that things are now fairly calm between Angelina and Brad.

“Things have calmed between Brad and Angelina. It’s not as tense as it had been.”

What will it be like with Angelina Jolie living so close to Brad now? They are very used to having a large number of homes, and at one point the properties the couple owned included one in New Orleans which was sold back in October and also their home in France, Chateau Miraval.

The Inquisitr recently reported that Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have launched a new business venture together on their French estate and have begun to market their own unique brand of gourmet olive oil. As Chateau Miraval houses the 150 acres of vineyards from where the pair have created their own wine, it made sense for Pitt and Jolie to expand their business and market olive oil as well as their wines.

Are you happy to see Angelina Jolie buying a home so close to Brad Pitt so the children can spend more time with their father?

