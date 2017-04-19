Alexis Ohanian Pictures: See The Reddit Founder And Self-Professed ‘Dork’ Who Got Serena Williams Pregnant

Alexis Ohanian is the founder of one of the top sites in the United States and a self-professed “dork,” but now the 33-year-old has a new title — the guy who got Serena Williams pregnant.

The couple have been together for more than a year and in December announced their engagement, sending many people rushing to the internet to find pictures of Alexis Ohanian. That rush is on again, with Williams announcing on social media on Wednesday that she is 20 weeks pregnant.

While the picture of Serena Williams showing off her baby bump went viral instantly, so too did pictures of the relatively little-known tech mogul.

Serena Williams is pregnant with her fiance Alexis Ohanian's baby

https://t.co/3DQaan915q — Sandra Y (@Ahkeerah99) April 19, 2017

Though Alexis Ohanian may not have the name recognition of Williams, considered by many to be the greatest women’s tennis player of all time, he has a giant stature in the tech world.

Ohanian is the co-founder of Reddit, a site that allows people to submit links and pictures that others users then vote on. For those not familiar, Reddit is the birthplace of many of the internet’s most popular viral videos and memes. It was a Reddit user who first discovered Rebecca Black’s song “Friday” in 2011, helping make the strange song one of the biggest hits in YouTube history.

Reddit has also been home to a number of controversies, including a botched attempt by users to investigate the Boston Marathon bombing that ended up prompting investigators to release the names of the suspects, ultimately leading to a shootout that left two officers dead.

Ohanian and a roommate founded Reddit in 2005, and now it has reached all the way up to the No. 4 site in the United States, with 500 million visitors each month. Ohanian ended up selling Reddit to publishing giant Conde Nast for a reported $20 million, then left for a few years to pursue some other internet start-ups. He returned in 2014 to serve as the site’s chairman.

As The Sun noted, Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams met by chance more than a year ago and moved along quickly in the relationship.

“According to those in the know, Williams and Ohanian have been dating for over a year, having met ‘at a lunch’ by chance in Rome last autumn, shortly after she ended a brief dalliance with the Canadian rapper Drake (who is now seeing Jennifer Lopez, having split with Rihanna this summer, which makes him a sort of male Taylor Swift – only he gets away with it). This week, Ohanian proposed at the very same table, during a surprise trip to Italy.”

As The Sun noted, despite his giant stature in the tech industry, Alexis Ohanian doesn’t have a huge net worth. So it’s a stretch to say that Williams is with Ohanian for his money.

“If you think it sounds as though Serena Williams is marrying another Mark Zuckerberg, however, think again. Aside from the obvious discrepancies – Ohanian is 6ft 5ins, charismatic, handsome and vaguely stylish – he is a comparative pauper. With a net worth estimated at around $4.5 million, Ohanian comes nowhere close to the big league of baby-faced US ‘techpreneurs.’ ”

????BREAKING NEWS????

Serena has announced on her Snapchat that she is 20 weeks pregnant!

Huge congrats to @serenawilliams and @alexisohanian! pic.twitter.com/Od29lhLPqQ — Tennis Is Number 1 (@tennisnumber1) April 19, 2017

While the report notes that he is handsome, Alexis Ohanian has another descriptor for himself — a dork. In a 2013 AMA (Ask Me Anything) session on Reddit, he explained how he came up with the username kn0thing and was honest about his assessment of himself.

“It comes from my gradeschool gamertag, which is from my favorite Metallica song, King Nothing (k+n0thing). I’m a dork,” he wrote.

While Alexis Ohanian may still be a dork, he is also one of the most popular people on the internet this week, with his pictures spreading across social media as people come to learn more about Serena Williams’ fiance and the father to her unborn child.

[Featured Image by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for WIRED]