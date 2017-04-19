Sheree Whitfield’s Chateau Sheree: Did ‘RHOA’ Overplay Real Estate Feud?

Sheree Whitfield is finally done her massive home, which has been named Chateau Sheree. Whitfield started building the home when she was filming The Real Housewives of Atlanta a few years ago, but she ran into some bad contractors and some financial problems while building. Many speculated that when she was fired from The Real Housewives of Atlanta, she lost her finances and she had to take a break from building the home. But Sheree is now done and she is surprised that Kenya Moore started a real-estate feud with her over their homes.

According to a new Bravo report, Sheree Whitfield is now revealing that she and Moore are not really friends after this season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Of course, this real-estate feud between the two ladies have really taken over and it isn’t really a big deal. The feud is really about two women, building two homes, and a competition about which home is better. And yet, this has ruined a possible friendship because the feud has often gone way beyond the home.

“Kenya and I don’t have a friendship. I don’t know her, but we’re cordial. We had that one moment and then you see back at the Chateau, it gets all shady and crazy all over again. But at the end of the day we’re cordial,” Sheree Whitfield explains to Wetpaint Entertainment about her friendship with Kenya, adding, “After our bonding moment in Hawaii, I kind of thought she would take the high road, but you know, I guess I gave her a little more credit than she deserved.”

But for Sheree, she doesn’t see any competition with Kenya Moore. In fact, she sees two homes that could not be any different. She sees the feud as funny and the shade isn’t serious. But Moore seems to take it seriously, as she’s constantly bringing it up. And it sounds like viewers are exhausted and tired of hearing about these battling wives.

“Two beautiful pieces of real estate in Atlanta but, still, there’s no competition,” Sheree Whitfield has previously told Bravo about the feud between herself and Moore, adding, “She did her thing and I’m proud of her for doing that. As a woman, not a lot of women can do this. So I think it as more friendly competition between us and just funny shade. But at the end of the day, she did her thing and as you saw [on the finale] I did mine too.”

???? #PressTour ???? #NYC ????(*swipe*) #WivesFianceesandSidechicksofHotlanta #RHOA #ShereeWhitfield #ChateauSheree #ShapebySheree A post shared by Shereé Whitfield (@shereewhitfield) on Apr 15, 2017 at 12:47pm PDT

It sounds like Bravo may have exhausted this storyline and needed something new and exciting to take over. On the season finale of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Whitfield invited Kim Zolciak to her housewarming party and Kim quickly got into an argument with Kenya Moore. This could be the perfect storyline switch, going from a real-estate feud to drama between Moore and Zolciak. This could indeed be what makes the show worth watching next year. But it is questionable whether Kim would want to return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta, even though she has a friend in Sheree Whitfield.

“Kim [was] taking up for me and speaking up for what was right. Who goes into someone’s basement when you’re having a party on the main level? She knew she was being shady and definitely out of line, so I appreciate Kim for doing that,” Sheree Whitfield told Wetpaint Entertainment about her housewarming party, where Moore started arguing with Kim Zolciak about her finances, her home, and Kim’s children.

What do you think of Sheree Whitfield’s comments about the feud? Do you think this feud has been exhausted and that the wives need to come up with something else for the next season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta?

[Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images]