Sonja Morgan Reveals Trust Issues With Ramona Singer: What’s Ruining This ‘RHONY’ Duo?

Sonja Morgan may have the label of a wild woman, who likes to party and drink with random men around New York City. But when her Real Housewives of New York co-stars expressed concerns about her health and her well-being, so she decided to slow down. Maybe her co-stars didn’t think that she could slow down because they wrote her off for several events because they were concerned about her behavior. However, Morgan reveals that she has actually changed, and she’s surprised to learn who is actually defending her.

According to a new Bravo report, Sonja Morgan is now revealing that she’s surprised to see that her former best friend, Ramona Singer, isn’t standing up for her and defending her sobriety. Morgan has really worked on slowing down, and Bethenny Frankel noticed her transformation. Moreover, during Morgan’s party on The Real Housewives of New York, both Bethenny and Carole Radziwill gave Sonja credit for changing her behavior. However, Ramona didn’t exactly give her credit, and Morgan was highly disappointed.

“Carole and Bethenny tried to say something nice about my state of being and Ramona cuts them off and stirs the pot about Tinsley. After the fiasco that went down last year with Ramona saying that she’s newly single and is worried about her reputation and being friends with me, this was her opportunity to fess up and say I’m doing terrific and that she exaggerated about me,” Sonja Morgan explains in her Bravo blog, revealing that Ramona was presented with a perfect chance to say something nice about Morgan.

Of course, Sonja Morgan questioned her friendship with Singer before, because she felt that Singer was trying to take the focus off herself and place it on Sonja. Ramona has called Sonja Morgan out for drinking, even though she is known for drinking a lot of white wine on the show. Also, Ramona is now single and dating, and she has called Sonja out for dating random guys in New York. As it turns out, they aren’t that different, but Singer can’t seem to see just how similar they are.

“Now that she’s been single and out there for a while, she can certainly understand what it feels like. No? Her talks with the construction Mario seem to indicate that. And the hickey? Here we go,” Sonja Morgan writes about Ramona, adding, “Ramona discussing Tinsley’s past says she “kind of Googled it.” That’s like saying you’re kind of pregnant. LMAO!”

The two of them were great friends when Ramona was married to Mario Singer as they would party together and discuss business ventures. However, now that Ramona is legally single, one would imagine that they would get along just fine since they are both divorced. However, it sounds like Ramona has a hard time saying something nice about Sonja, as she may be scared that Morgan is becoming more popular than her these days on The Real Housewives of New York.

Maybe Bethenny and Carole are seeing how Sonja Morgan is really working on herself, and how Ramona isn’t showing her much attention or appreciation these days. Morgan isn’t asking her to give her credit all the time, but she may be asking her to show her loyalty to her as a friend. Moreover,b that may be tough for her to do, as Singer may want to be more popular than Morgan on The Real Housewives of New York.

What do you think of Sonja Morgan’s comments about Ramona Singer? Do you think Ramona should have said something positive about Sonja, or do you think she’s too focused about being better behaved that she won’t say anything positive about Morgan?

