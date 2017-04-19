Jill Duggar Dillard Hints At Possible Name For Her New Baby

Jill and Derick Dillard are expecting their second child, and the fans can’t wait to hear that the baby was born and the name that they pick this time. OK! Magazine shared that Jill let something slip recently that could have revealed the name they plan to use for their new baby. Jill posted an update on the family blog and revealed what the locals are calling her baby boy.

When the Duggars have a new baby, they usually announce the name by posting a YouTube video for all of the fans to see. Jessa and Ben Seewald waited until their baby was already about a week old before revealing the name that they picked with both of their children. Now it appears that Jill Dillard Duggar may have accidentally shared the name that they plan to use for their new baby boy when he is born.

Jill (Duggar) Dillard makes this banana bread with her son "once a week" https://t.co/MHM4DvWIF2 pic.twitter.com/ZbG2DeVV1L — PEOPLE Food (@PeopleFood) March 31, 2017

Jill Duggar Dillard wrote on the family blog about what is going on while they are on their mission trip in Central America. She said, “Little ‘Samuelito’ (as the locals call him) sometimes wakes mommy up at night now with his active kicking. We look forward to returning home soon to prepare for the birth (before we can’t fly anymore!).” This has the fans wondering if Jill accidentally let the name slip or if the locals just picked out this name as a nickname for the baby she is carrying.

The fans are now speculating that the name of Jill’s son could be Samuelito, which is a Spanish name or that it could be Samuel, which is a biblical name just like Israel, which is the name of their older son. Samuel was a prophet in the Bible. Israel is the country that was in the Bible often for stories taking place there.

Jill Dillard also gave an update on what they are doing now in Central America. She shared, “Like I (Jill) mentioned in our last update, we had the privilege of working with a short-term team from the states for about 2 weeks. The ministry we work with sends down several teams a year that each have different focuses. This team’s focus was women’s ministry. Several ladies from the states come every year to put on women’s conferences, as well as do evangelism and ministry. Some of the areas we helped in were the children’s ministry, evangelism and Derick helped lead team Bible study times. It was an exciting time having the team here and also meant lots of long, fruitful days and travel.” Jill and Derick already revealed that they would be coming home before their new son is born and be in Arkansas with family during that time. Fans are expecting them to go on more missions trips once the baby is born and they have some time to spend with him.

Happy 2nd Birthday #IsraelDillard I hope that you will have a wonderful&the most coolest birthday ever today Israel ????????????????????????!!! @jillmdillard pic.twitter.com/RSMDB7Kra6 — RACHEL FITZ (@Fitz21R_) April 6, 2017

People shared back in January that Jill and Derick Dillard revealed that they are having another little boy this time. When they shared in December of 2016 that they were pregnant, the couple gave out the below statement.

“Children really are a wonderful blessing from God. Having Israel has been such a delight to us that we know a second sweet baby will only continue to add joy to our family. We are thankful to God for this sweet child and we cannot wait to see her or him face to face!”

Do you think that Jill Dillard just let the name of their new baby slip? Do you think they will name the baby Samuel or Samuelito? Sound off in the comments below, and don’t miss the show Counting On when it returns for new episodes this summer on TLC. The exact return date has not been revealed yet.

[Featured Image by Jill Dillard/Instagram]