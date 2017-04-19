Serena Williams Pregnant: Athlete Announces She’s Expecting A Baby With Her Fiance

It is officially official: the great Serena Williams is pregnant! The gorgeous athlete has announced that she’s 20 weeks pregnant by her fiance, Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian. And while she posted the announcement on Snapchat, she deleted it shortly thereafter. This, of course, led to a flurry of speculation about whether the announcement was a real one or one that was just designed to get her in the news, but one thing’s for sure: she’s definitely a happy woman, and she’ll probably be off the court while she grows this new, remarkable human!

Sports Illustrated was the first to deliver the news that Serena Williams is pregnant. The 35-year-old tennis superstar announced that she was engaged to Ohanian back in December, and this child will mark the first child for both.

But here’s what’s interesting: the last time that Serena was seen on the court was at the Australian Open, with her sister Venus. She pulled out of Indian Wells and Miami last month, claiming that she had a knee injury. But now, some sports professional are speculating that she was pregnant at the time she won the Australian Open, and that she was out because she was protecting her baby.

That’s what The New York Times is speculating, anyway — that Serena Williams was pregnant when she won the Australian Open. If she announced that she’s 20 weeks pregnant today, that means she was 16 weeks pregnant last month.

And what’s more, even though she is only the number two athlete in the world as of right now, she’ll return back to number 1 next week, even though she missed a good number of her practices.

“Williams is one of the greatest American athletes active today, and is the highest-paid female athlete in the world. She won her first Grand Slam singles title at age 17 in 1999, and has spent more than 300 weeks at No. 1. Other top female tennis players have taken breaks from the game to have children. Williams’s rival Victoria Azarenka, 27, had a son in December and is expected to be back on the tour in July.”

Painting photostudy of Serena Williams. pic.twitter.com/lDSdn3omgQ — ????Spicy 2017 Chris???? (@GC_ChrisReeves) April 8, 2017

Naturally, when the word got out about Serena Williams being pregnant, the blogs immediately began reporting on her.

According to Wired, Serena’s pregnancy is a good thing for her, because now she will get the opportunity to forward causes that are important to her.

The athlete penned a story for the outlet that landed her on the cover, and in the story, she talked about how “the ball is in our court” to now forward causes that we believed in, and that she was inspired by those who had the courage to celebrate their dreams.

What’s more, she said, equality — especially in the tech sector — is important, and it’s important for professionals to consider minority hires when they’re looking for new candidates. This is a cause that she believes in, she writes, and she would be fighting for equality in this sector both now and in the future.

“I’m a black woman, and I am in a sport that wasn’t really meant for black people. And while tennis isn’t really about the future, Silicon Valley sure is. I want young people to look at the trailblazers we’ve assembled below and be inspired. I hope they eventually become trailblazers themselves. Together we can change the future.”

Congratulations are in order about the news that Serena Williams is pregnant!

[Featured Image by by Michael Dodge/Getty Images]