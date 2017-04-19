‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Abigail Finds New Ways To Hurt Chad

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Abigail will continue to find new ways to break her husband Chad DiMera’s heart. As many fans know, Abigail decided that she and Chad needed to end their marriage after realizing that he still has feelings for Gabi Hernandez. Now, Abigail’s decision to leave Chad will hurt him on even more levels as she begins to try to rebuild her life without Chad in it.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Abigail and Chad are over, for now. The couple whom fans lovingly call “Chabby,” are headed straight for a divorce, and it seems that Chad could end up in Gabi’s arms yet again, while Abby will continue to lean on Dario for support. Meanwhile, Chad has declared that he will fight for his wife and that he’s not going to give up on their marriage. This will lead Chad to plan a special night for Abigail in hopes of winning her back. However, Abby will shoot down her husband’s efforts at romance, crushing him all over again.

Days of Our Lives fans will watch as Abigail carries out her plan to rebuild her life and make a fresh start. After dumping Chad at the alter during their vow renewal ceremony, Abigail will push ahead with her big plans, and that means leaving Chad’s company, DiMera Enterprises, as well. Abigail will decide that she needs a new career for her new life and will apply for a job opening at the police station, where her brother JJ and her aunt Hope are police officers. It seems that Abby will do anything possible to keep Chad out of her life, even though he’s promised to get her back.

Meanwhile, Dario will obviously see an opportunity to slide in and become Abigail’s new man. Dario, who is Gabi’s older brother, has been falling hard for Abigail for months, and he finally admitted his feelings to her. The situation is equally complicated since Gabi is still in love with Chad. If Abigail and Dario and Gabi and Chad end up together their could be some major awkward moments coming for the foursome.

However, Days of Our Lives has pitted Chad and Abigail as each other’s soulmates, and even though they are currently going down a rough and rocky road, the couple will eventually end up back together. The NBC soap has gone this route with many of it’s fan favorite couples such as Bo and Hope Brady, Steve and Kayla Johnson, Sami Brady and EJ DiMera, and John Black and Marlena Evans. The super couples always seem to find their way back to each other in the end.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, one Days of Our Lives super couple, Sami Brady and EJ Dimera, may be on the way back to one another as well. The pair, formerly played by Alison Sweeney and James Scott, may be headed back to Salem in an exciting new storyline. It was reported earlier this week that Sweeney was set to reprise the role of Sami for a two-month stint later this year. Meanwhile, rumors are flying that EJ DiMera, who was said to have died back in 2015, may also be on his way back via a recast. A new audition video leaked online seemingly reveals that NBC is considering recasting the role, and that could be one of the main reasons Sami is set to return to the soap in a longer capacity.

What are your thoughts on the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers? Do you think Chad and Abigail belong together?

