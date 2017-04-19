Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are said to be on the rocks, but are they really?

Although the couple was just seen together during last night’s episode of The Voice, a new report has suggested that the pair is on the verge of a split less than two years into their romance.

“[They’ve] been on the fast track to marriage and babies, but all talk of getting married or having a baby has stopped,” an insider told Life & Style magazine, via a report by Hollywood Life on April 19. “They just live two completely different lifestyles and now it’s humiliating for [Gwen Stefani] to admit the relationship is done.”

The insider claimed that despite Gwen Stefani’s regular visits to Blake Shelton’s hometown in Oklahoma, she is growing tired of the slow-paced vibe and is disappointed that Shelton hasn’t yet gotten her pregnant.

A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Apr 17, 2017 at 8:53pm PDT

While Gwen Stefani is nearing the end of her baby-making years at the age of 47, the Life & Style report claimed the mother of three was hoping to add a baby girl to her family. In fact, she had been banking on the idea and felt that Shelton had always wanted a family.

The insider went on to reveal that Gwen Stefani hasn’t called it quits with Blake Shelton yet because the idea of a breakup “terrifies” her. In addition, she feels that her boyfriend didn’t do anything wrong.

“The love just faded,” the source claimed.

Although the Life & Style report seemed to hint that there wasn’t much hope for Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, they have been together for the past several days, and over the weekend, the celebrated the Easter holiday with Stefani’s parents and kids in Los Angeles. They also showed no sign of tension during the April 17 and 18 live episodes of The Voice.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton began dating in late 2015 and have faced tons of breakup rumors since. However, it’s hard to think that the couple fans see flirting on screen each week are nearing the end of their romance.

A post shared by Gwen & Blake Fans (@gwenandblake) on Apr 18, 2017 at 8:28am PDT

Life & Style‘s report regarding Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton follows another report from the magazine weeks ago which suggested they were not only together but planning to start a family. According to the report in February, Stefani and Shelton had called off plans for a wedding to focus their energy solely on their future family.

“That’s their main focus right now,” an insider explained. “She’s determined to have another baby and carry it herself, even though Blake has said it doesn’t matter if they adopt or get a surrogate.”

The outlet claimed Gwen Stefani, who is already mom to three boys, 10-year-old Kingston, 8-year-old Zuma, and 3-year-old Apollo, had begun in-vitro treatments last year in hopes of conceiving a child but after failing to do so, she decided to take a break.

“Physically and emotionally, it was just a lot for her. So she’s trying to get pregnant naturally for the time being,” the source explained.

While Gwen Stefani has stayed silent in regard to breakup rumors, she didn’t hesitate to discuss her love for the country singer during an interview with Seth Meyers earlier this year.

“I love Blake! He is the most incredible guy. Everybody loves Blake, and that’s the thing. There’s no way around it. He’s just a sparkly like happy, amazing person,” she gushed.

To see more of Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, tune into new episodes of The Voice Season 12 on Monday and Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. on NBC.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]