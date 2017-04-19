Aaron Hernandez’s fiancee, Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez, is said to be in “complete shock” following his death. Although Hernandez had been found guilty of first-degree murder and had been serving a life sentence, Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez, who recently changed her last name to Hernandez despite not having married her beau, has stuck by her man and would frequently visit him in prison with the couple’s 4-year-old daughter, Avielle.

Earlier this month, Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez brought Avielle to court where Aaron Hernandez was on trial for the murders of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado. Aaron blew kisses to his little girl, which you can see in the photo below.

As #aaronhernandez deliberations go into 4th day, Shayanna Jenkins brought 4yr old daughter to court to see her dad. https://t.co/oaoF1ztNtF pic.twitter.com/BcmsoX4APU — 78tiger (@78tiger) April 13, 2017

It has been several hours since the former New England Patriots star was found dead in his prison cell, with the Massachusetts Department of Correction stating that he hanged himself using a bed sheet tied up to the window, according to TMZ.

Although Hernandez’s family has not released a statement about his death, sources told Byron Barnett over at WHDH that Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez spoke with Aaron last night, and “everything seemed fine.”

Just spoke 2 someone who talked 2 #AaronHernandez last night. Says he was looking forward 2 seeing Shayanna & daughter in next visit.#7News pic.twitter.com/yMNDfedbME — Byron Barnett (@Byron_Barnett) April 19, 2017

This person says #AaronHernandez seemed perfectly normal last night, had new hope after last week’s double murder acquittal.#7News — Byron Barnett (@Byron_Barnett) April 19, 2017

A source tells me Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez talked to#AaronHernandez yesterday & that everything was fine.#7news — Byron Barnett (@Byron_Barnett) April 19, 2017

Source says Shayanna is shocked, not doing well and doesn’t know why #AaronHernandez took his own life.#7News — Byron Barnett (@Byron_Barnett) April 19, 2017

Those close to Aaron Hernandez are beyond surprised by the news that he took his own life. In fact, a few people have spoken out and said that the claims seem a bit strange. Hernandez’s lawyer, Jose Baez, has made some pretty bold claims. He thinks there’s a chance that Aaron was murdered, according to TMZ.

“Baez believes this could be a murder either by inmates or the folks who run the prison. Baez…does not believe Aaron was in a frame of mind to take his life.”

And Jose Baez isn’t the only person that doesn’t believe the reports coming out of the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley, Mass. Aaron’s agent and longtime friend, Brian Murphy, also tweeted about the news, saying that there was “no chance” that Aaron would kill himself.

Absolutely no chance he took his own life. Chico was not a saint, but my family and I loved him and he would never take his own life. — Brian Murphy (@A1Murph) April 19, 2017

Ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez family shocked about suicide, seek probe https://t.co/Fd1Pcp3UEq pic.twitter.com/iGkXFEwrAp — CitizenSlant (@CitizenSlant) April 19, 2017

The going consensus seems to be that Aaron Hernandez’s life was looking up; at least as much as it could, given the circumstances. After being found not guilty in the aforementioned double-murder trial, Aaron was looking ahead to an appeal in the Odin Lloyd case, and although he didn’t have a huge chance of getting off, he had a chance. This glimpse of hope, mentioned by Byron Barnett’s source, was enough for people to think that the timing of Aaron’s apparent suicide is suspect.

In his statement, attorney Jose Baez also confirmed that Aaron Hernandez’s family is “devastated.” It is unknown if Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez will release a statement or if she has any plans to address the media.

This story is developing. Check back here for updates as they become available.

[Featured Image by Stephan Savoia/AP Images]