Aaron Hernandez Fiancee Shayanna Jenkins In ‘Complete Shock’ As He Seemed Fine Yesterday

Aaron Hernandez’s fiancee, Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez, is said to be in “complete shock” following his death. Although Hernandez had been found guilty of first-degree murder and had been serving a life sentence, Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez, who recently changed her last name to Hernandez despite not having married her beau, has stuck by her man and would frequently visit him in prison with the couple’s 4-year-old daughter, Avielle.

Earlier this month, Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez brought Avielle to court where Aaron Hernandez was on trial for the murders of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado. Aaron blew kisses to his little girl, which you can see in the photo below.

It has been several hours since the former New England Patriots star was found dead in his prison cell, with the Massachusetts Department of Correction stating that he hanged himself using a bed sheet tied up to the window, according to TMZ.

Although Hernandez’s family has not released a statement about his death, sources told Byron Barnett over at WHDH that Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez spoke with Aaron last night, and “everything seemed fine.”

Those close to Aaron Hernandez are beyond surprised by the news that he took his own life. In fact, a few people have spoken out and said that the claims seem a bit strange. Hernandez’s lawyer, Jose Baez, has made some pretty bold claims. He thinks there’s a chance that Aaron was murdered, according to TMZ.

“Baez believes this could be a murder either by inmates or the folks who run the prison. Baez…does not believe Aaron was in a frame of mind to take his life.”

And Jose Baez isn’t the only person that doesn’t believe the reports coming out of the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley, Mass. Aaron’s agent and longtime friend, Brian Murphy, also tweeted about the news, saying that there was “no chance” that Aaron would kill himself.

The going consensus seems to be that Aaron Hernandez’s life was looking up; at least as much as it could, given the circumstances. After being found not guilty in the aforementioned double-murder trial, Aaron was looking ahead to an appeal in the Odin Lloyd case, and although he didn’t have a huge chance of getting off, he had a chance. This glimpse of hope, mentioned by Byron Barnett’s source, was enough for people to think that the timing of Aaron’s apparent suicide is suspect.

In his statement, attorney Jose Baez also confirmed that Aaron Hernandez’s family is “devastated.” It is unknown if Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez will release a statement or if she has any plans to address the media.

This story is developing. Check back here for updates as they become available.

