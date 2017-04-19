‘Little People, Big World’ Baby Updates: Audrey And Tori Roloff Show Off Baby Bumps

Little People, Big World stars Audrey Roloff and Roloff are both pregnant with their first child, and they took some time out of their Easter weekend celebrations with the Roloff family to share baby bump updates on social media.

First up was Audrey, who is expecting a baby girl with her husband and Little People, Big World co-star Jeremy Roloff. She took to Instagram to post a sweet pic of her belly at 20 weeks. Deeply religious Audrey, 20, also quoted scripture and said her white dress was from “the most adorable Christian owned shop.”

Meanwhile, Tori, also 25, posted a photo with her husband and Jeremy’s twin brother, Zach Roloff, and sent an Easter message to family, friends, and Little People, Big World fans using the adorable hashtag #ZandTpartyofthree.

“He is Risen! The tomb is empty. Jesus is alive,” she wrote. “How lucky are we?! Happy Easter friends!”

Tori and Zach will be welcoming a baby boy in May, and just last week, Tori’s mom teamed with Zach’s mom, Amy Roloff, to throw a baby shower for the bundle of joy at Roloff Farms, where much of Little People, Big World is filmed.

“They made chicken tacos, chicken, strips and delicious twice-baked potatoes!” Tori told People. “And for dessert we had marionberry pies from beaverton bakery with vanilla ice cream. The shower theme was super cute! My friends Cyndi and Erica did black white and gold colors. It was all very simple and elegant! My mom and Amy did such a great job with food and setting up!”

“There was a cute station to make an alphabet book for baby Roloff and then there was also a fun guess the day that baby Roloff will make his grand appearance.”

In a new trailer for the upcoming season of Little People, Big World, viewers found out that Zach Roloff is concerned his son may be a dwarf, including when he is shown talking about impending parenthood with Jeremy.

“This is going to be crazy being dads together,” Jeremy says to Zach before asking. “Are you guys going to find out if you’re having an LP [little person]?”

Zach’s reply is filled with anxiety.

“What am I going to say?” he says. “‘Oh, yeah, I want a dwarf baby’? ‘I can’t wait for that kid to be bullied’?”

In another clip, Zach is seen talking about the new baby with his mom, Amy Roloff.

“We went to the doctor’s yesterday — it’s not for sure, but all the limbs are measuring below average,” he tells her.

Amy hugs Zach and reassures him that “everything is going to be fine with the baby.” However, she later voices some concern during an interview portion of the show.

“Their latest ultrasound, it’s very scary because you just don’t know what the future holds.”

But no matter what happens with Zach and Tori’s son, Amy makes it clear in a TLC online video that she knows Zach will be up for the challenge.

“I think Zach is going to be a great dad,” she says. “I mean, he loves kids, and he coaches soccer, and I think he’s really going to be hands on.”

She also puts her support firmly behind Tori.

“I also think Tori’s going to be a great mom, because she’s a teacher, she’s nurturing, she’s loving. I think they’re going to be great parents.”

And, of course, Little People, Big World matriarch Amy is looking forward to being a grandma.

“I think one of the things I’m most excited about being a grandma is that this is the time that you can go back and just enjoy the baby being a baby and not worrying about all of this other stuff being a parent,” she gushes.

Little People, Big World returns to TLC on May 2 at 9 p.m.

