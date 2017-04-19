Brad Pitt recently spent time with his family at his Los Angeles home earlier this month.

Although the split between the actor and his now-estranged wife, Angelina Jolie, hasn’t exactly been civil, the former couple appears to be focused on doing what’s best for their six children as they navigate through their ongoing divorce.

“[Brad Pitt’s] kids visited him at his Los Feliz home on the evening of April 2,” a source revealed to Entertainment Tonight on April 18.

According to the report, Brad Pitt hadn’t spent time at home with his kids, including Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 10, and eight-year-old Vivienne and Knox, for “a while” and some suspect that the children hadn’t visited the home “since the week before news [of the split] broke.”

Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt in September 2016.

The Entertainment Tonight insider revealed that while Brad Pitt has remained living at the Los Feliz home he once shared with Jolie, the compound has been quite quiet in the months since their split.

Over the weekend, Brad Pitt paid a visit to his art studio in Los Angeles, and eyewitnesses described him as “skinny” and “disheveled.” However, according to a source close to the actor, Pitt has been working out regularly and “looks great.”

As for Brad Pitt’s relationship with Angelina Jolie, the outlet claimed the estranged couple had begun speaking to one another directly after keeping their distance for the past several months. The insider also stated that the couple was dedicated to keeping their children’s best interest in mind.

“[Brad Pitt] knows Angelina is a really good mom,” the source added.

News of Brad Pitt’s visit with his kids comes months after a report suggested his kids were feeling homesick.

“Angelina Jolie has been struggling with keeping the kids happy,” an insider told Hollywood Life at the end of last year. “It’s been weeks since the kids moved out of their home and they are getting homesick. The children are sad, miss the huge house they grew up in, and have been complaining to Angelina that they want to go home. The older children are not happy with the situation while the younger kids are having trouble understanding why they can’t just go home.”

After Jolie had filed for divorce, she and her children relocated to Malibu, California, were they remained living in a rental home for months. Although the home was believed to have been on the beach, the Hollywood Life source claimed it didn’t quite feel like home for Brad Pitt’s six kids.

“The Los Feliz home has been where the kids have spent most of their time growing up,” the insider continued. “[Brad Pitt] has built a huge skate ramp for the kids on the property and they all have their own rooms there too. They may have lots of houses but the Los Feliz house has always been home.”

Brad Pitt owned several properties with Jolie during their marriage, including homes in New Orleans, France, and New York City, but when it came to their home base, they were often seen in Los Feliz with their children.

In other Angelina Jolie news, the actress recently faced a rumor which suggested she was getting married for the fourth time to an unidentified man she had met in London last year. However, she has not announced any such news and doesn’t appear to be dating anyone in particular.

As for Brad Pitt, he’s been linked to a number of famous faces, including Kate Hudson, Margot Robbie, Marion Cotillard, and Sienna Miller, but doesn’t seem to be committed at the moment.

