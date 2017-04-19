Caitlyn Jenner got honest about her sex life with ex-wife Kris Jenner during their 24 years of marriage. And according to her new memoir, having sex with the mother of their kids made her uncomfortable.

The retired Olympic gold medalist got candid about her life with Kardashian and Jenner momager Kris in her upcoming memoir, The Secrets of My Life, an excerpt of which was published by People. Caitlyn, who was formerly called Bruce, described sex as an act that was “imbued with love.” Despite that, she admitted that sex with Kris Jenner wasn’t comfortable at all.

That’s not all that the 67-year-old revealed. She also wrote that she and Kris had “frequent sex” during the early stages of their relationship.

Caitlyn and Kris married in 1991 after just seven months of dating. They separated in 2013, and their divorce was finalized in 2015. Cait married three women over the years, with her last being Kris.

Kris may have been surprised at the time when Caitlyn transitioned, but the former Olympian shared that she dressed in women clothes in front of Kris on several occasions. Years after, Caitlyn would go to her wife’s makeup stash and steal something. She bought how-to makeup books, which she kept in a locked small closet. According to Cait, she and Kris negotiated about this since they were terrified that Kylie and Kendall would find out.

The kids did catch their dad wearing women’s clothes, but they were too young to understand at the time. Caitlyn recalled how she went into Kylie’s room to check herself out in the mirror. The siblings turned their computer camera on to record each other stealing clothes, but Caitlyn was the one who got captured on video. It took years before Kylie and Kendall knew the truth about their father.

In January of 2017, Caitlyn underwent gender reassignment surgery to complete her transition. Kris already knew about her husband’s gender issues during their marriage and Caitlyn even revealed how she had been always transparent to Kris before they made love.

After her gender reassignment operation, Kris’ ex said she felt she had been liberated. Despite having married in the past and having fathered a total of six biological children, Caitlyn shared how she isn’t sure how sex will be like for her in the future. But according to Caitlyn, sex was never a priority in her life, not even when she was still Bruce.

“Of the most important things in my life, sex is beyond the bottom; it has been that way for a long time.”

Caitlyn may have thought of having a female companion, but she is certain that she won’t ever have a female sexual companion.

“Perhaps not ever,” Caitlyn insists.

On the other hand, whether she would want to have a male sexual companion in the future remains to be seen. She said she didn’t have the inclination, but there’s a possibility this mindset will change considering she has already completed her final surgery.

“Maybe removing the last physical appendage of my maleness….will make me feel differently.”

In an earlier excerpt obtained by People, Caitlyn admits that she gets annoyed at people who would always question the purpose of the reassignment surgery. She said that people tend to have this misconception that one would transition to fulfill their sexual desires.

“Transitioning is about nothing else but your soul. You are no more a woman the day after [the surgery] than the day before, okay?”

Caitlyn Jenner came out as a trans woman in April of 2015. Details of her journey can be found in Secrets of My Life, which releases on April 25.

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]