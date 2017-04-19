Scheana Marie and Mike Shay’s divorce might not be finalized quite yet, but that hasn’t stopped the reality star from dating. In fact, she and Robert Parks-Valletta began spending time together just weeks after her split from the musician.

On Monday night, as Scheana Marie and her estranged husband reunited on camera, Mike Shay was seen reacting to news of her new relationship.

“It’s unfortunate you having a new boyfriend. I think it’s very quick. I don’t know who he is, I don’t care,” Shay told Scheana Marie during the special, which filmed in February.

At that point, Scheana Marie quickly drops a bomb on her estranged husband when she reveals that he actually follows her new man on Instagram. She then confirms that her new boyfriend is Robert Parks-Valletta, and Shay is immediately caught off guard by his ties to the actor.

“We all thought he knew that [Scheana Marie] was dating Rob because actually Shay and Rob were friends. And [Scheana Marie] dated [Robert Valletta] a long time ago and then left him, went back to Shay, and now she’s back with Rob,” Jax Taylor explained to The Daily Dish before the reunion aired.

Scheana Marie and Robert Parks-Valletta appeared to debut their relationship in mid-December during a holiday party in Beverly Hills, California. At the time, Valletta posted a photo of the two of them, along with several other friends, on his Instagram page. However, they didn’t actually confirm their romance publicly until shortly after Scheana Marie filmed the reunion special.

“He’s just an amazing person. Hopefully we get picked up and he films next season and you’ll get to see that,” Scheana Marie gushed of her new man during an interview with Us Weekly magazine in early March. “He’s a really great guy.”

According to Scheana Marie, she and Robert Parks-Valletta initially met a decade ago.

“He was working the door at a club I used to go to all the time. He asked me out and I said no, and then eventually I said yes,” Scheana Marie recalled. “Timing didn’t work out, but we’re giving it a shot. We’ll see. We’re taking things very slow.”

Scheana Marie and her co-stars are set to begin production on Vanderpump Rules Season 6, and judging by the seriousness of her relationship with the actor, he will likely be seen on the show.

“Ultimately, it’ll be his decision,” she explained. “If we’re still together come May and if he wants to, he’s welcome to; if he doesn’t, I’m OK with that.”

Scheana Marie also added that if Robert Parks-Valletta is seen, his role won’t be as extensive as that of his male co-stars who work with Scheana Marie at SUR Restaurant.

Following a number of trips to Hawaii, Big Bear, and Amsterdam, Scheana Marie spoke to In Touch Weekly about her new relationship and revealed that while she and Parks-Valletta were allegedly taking things slow, she was already thinking about a second wedding on a beach.

“I already did the princess wedding,” she explained.

Scheana Marie continued on, gushing over her new boyfriend and bragging about his professional success.

“He brought a light back to my life. Rob is fun and adventurous, and he makes me laugh. I feel like we’re equals,” she explained. “He owns a production company and has a new show coming out.”

Scheana Marie and her co-stars are set to reunite in the coming weeks for Vanderpump Rules Season 6, but when it comes to an official cast announcement, Bravo TV has not yet shared news regarding any cast changes.

