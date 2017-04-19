‘Fixer Upper’ Star Joanna Gaines Collaborates With Matilda Jane To Produce Her Own Amazing Clothing Line

Joanna Gaines is best known as the creative genius behind the gorgeous interior designs featured on HGTV’s Fixer Upper. In relation to design, Joanna has developed her own lines of paint colors, wallpaper, rugs, furniture, and more. What fans may not realize is that late last year, Joanna Gaines branched out and added designing children’s clothing as a part of her impressive skill set, and it seems as though there is nothing that the multi-talented Joanna Gaines can’t do.

Besides raising an adorable family of two boys and two girls with fun-loving husband Chip Gaines, how Joanna finds the time to do all the things she does is a mystery. Joanna co-hosts Fixer Upper with Chip, and the show is currently in the middle of filming Season 5. Joanna was the visionary behind the Gaines’ signature Magnolia Market at the Silos brand of shops, co-authored a book titled The Magnolia Story with Chip, regularly writes on her popular blog called At Home, started a magazine called The Magnolia Journal, and so much more.

Fans obviously can’t get enough of her family, her businesses, and her wildly popular television series, and now they can purchase Joanna’s line of kids’ clothing through Matilda Jane as well. Parents online magazine noted that the Fixer Upper star “knocked it out of the park” with her designs. Joanna’s collection for Matilda Jane includes clothing, bedding, toys, and more for babies, tweens, girls, and women. The items are currently available online and Joanna’s Instagram page states that the line is also available at Magnolia Market, with prices ranging from $28 up to $198.

“My girls have been wearing MJ dresses, skirts and accessories for years — and I never get tired of seeing them love what they wear,” Gaines remarked in a statement noted by Today when her collection was announced. “With this line, I hope to bring that same fun home to you and your girls.”

Country Living shared that whenever Joanna and Chip’s two daughters, Ella (9), and Emmie (6), appear on Fixer Upper they’re usually wearing casual, comfortable, and stylish clothing. Words like sweet, adorable, and darling are being bandied about in regard to her clothing line, and fans will easily be able to spot Joanna’s line since many outfits have names like shiplap top, baked from scratch apron, and farmhouse frolic dress. There’s even things for adults such as the grain silo maxi skirt, picket fences top, and the green pastures dress.

#womensfashion #joannagaines #matildajane #dresstoimpress A post shared by Matilda Jane Clothing (@matildajaneclothing) on Dec 5, 2016 at 11:07am PST

“It’s been really fun to design this line that has inspiration that reminds me of my girls and reminds me of my favorite things on the farm,” Joanna said in a press video. “My girls wear the dresses all the time, and I felt like it would be a fun little collaboration.”

She went on to tell People that teaming up with Matilda Jane Clothing was a natural partnership and that her daughters were a part of the design process. “My girls have been wearing Matilda Jane for years, so the thought of being a part of this collection was really exciting to me.”

As for Matilda Jane Clothing, which targets women and girls, their website states that they specialize in fun and whimsical patterns that result in designs that, “capture the spirit and imagination of childhood.” With Joanna’s creations, that concept has gained a whole new level of adorable and, as Joanna might say, her “fun” line of clothing.

Since Joanna Gaines never seems to slow down, it’s most likely only a matter of time before she introduces something else unique that will have fans clamoring for more. Who knows, perhaps she’ll launch a line of clothing for boys and men. Joanna’s sons Drake (11) and Duke (8) can be a part of the promotional materials for the new line like their sisters did with Matilda Jane. Now that the Gaines children are older they have been spending more time on camera, often helping Joanna with some of the final decorating touches on Fixer Upper. No matter what she comes up with next, it’s almost a certainty that it will be a big hit.

