SNES Mini: Sources Claim A Super Nintendo Mini Is Coming By Christmas After NES Classic Discontinued

One week ago, Nintendo announced it would be discontinuing the extremely popular NES Classic Edition, and now, fans may know the reason why they did it. Rumors are starting to swirl around that the next generation of retro classic systems could be on the way as Nintendo could have the SNES Mini in stores by Christmas.

Eurogamer is reporting that development of the SNES Mini is already underway, and sources have confirmed to the site that this move by Nintendo is indeed happening. While the exact name isn’t known as of yet since the company has not released an official statement, the system could be called the “SNES Mini” or “SNES Classic Edition.”

The latter seems more likely as it would keep with the theme from the NES Classic Edition which was released back in November. Sales for the system have been through the roof, but Nintendo revealed last week that stores would receive final shipments in April and that would be it.

Best news EVER. #Nintendo is working on the #SNESmini and it should be ready by Christmas. Get the scoop here:https://t.co/JVhcUzxjLt pic.twitter.com/WiQVTWDiAZ — ComicBook NOW! (@ComicBookNOW) April 19, 2017

The SNES Classic Edition is expected to launch in time for Christmas this year, and that would also fall in line with what Nintendo has been doing. Last year, the NES Classic came out in mid-November, and it sold out in stores and online almost instantly. With each re-stock, the system would sell out immediately again.

Nintendo stated that the NES Classic Edition was never meant to be a permanent fixture in their product line, but high sales did extend it by a few months. Ending the production of that system simply could be a way of making room for the SNES Mini and the possibly 30 classic games which will be included on it.

As news of this new-old Nintendo system broke on Wednesday morning, many started releasing their wish lists for games they want to see included on the SNES Classic Edition. Many agree with Gizmodo’s list, which includes the following classic titles.

Super Mario World

Earthbound

The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past

Mario Paint

Super Metroid

F-Zero

Super Mario Kart

Donkey Kong Country

There are a lot more that fans want to see included on the rumored system, but those eight would be worth the price of purchase alone.

If the SNES Classic Edition ends up becoming a reality, could there be others on the way after it is released? The Super Nintendo is next in the line, but will the company look at releasing mini versions of the Nintendo 64 and Nintendo GameCube in the following years?

While the Nintendo Switch is the newest creation and it falls in line with the PlayStation 4 and XBox One, there are special places for old-school systems in the hearts of many gamers. They miss being able to play certain games from when things were simpler and easier.

As gamers create their SNES Classic Edition game inclusion wish lists, there is one thing that a lot of people want more than that — production and availability of more systems upon release.

When word got out that Nintendo had officially discontinued the NES Classic Edition, fans thought they were insane due to the massive money they were making from it. However, the company won’t look as crazy if the rumors of the SNES Mini or SNES Classic Edition end up coming true. If the announcement is made later this year, you will need to be at the ready to order one if you want the new-old system for Christmas or even at all.

[Featured Image by Sascha Steinbach/Getty Images]