‘American Horror Story’ Spoilers: Will Jessica Lange Return For Crossover Season?

American Horror Story Season 7 is shaping up and will begin airing on FX this fall. However, many fans are looking forward to future seasons, including the crossover season that the show’s creator, Ryan Murphy, promised viewers. However, will the show’s former star, Jessica Lange, return to reprise her epic roles for the crossover?

According to TV Guide, Ryan Murphy recently revealed that he and his team are still working on the American Horror Story crossover season between Season 1’s Murder House and Season 3’s Coven that he told fans about last year. Murphy says that he wants to have many of the characters from the two seasons back to reprise their roles, and Jessica Lange could be one of them.

Jessica Lange starred in the first four seasons of American Horror Story before leaving the franchise. However, she and Ryan Murphy are still on good terms, as she’s currently starring in his latest project, Feud: Bette and Joan, as iconic Hollywood actress Joan Crawford. Murphy says that he is still not sure how the AHS crossover season will be set up, but that he’ll likely want Lange to return to reprise her former role(s).

“I think she would if I bribed her enough, you know?” Ryan Murphy said of the possibility of Jessica Lange returning to American Horror Story. “I haven’t really talked to her about it at all because we are still figuring out that story, but I think we do want to do that.”

Lange starred in vital roles in both Murder House and Coven, and a crossover of the two seasons just wouldn’t feel right without her. Fans are hoping that Ryan Murphy can persuade the fan favorite actress to return to the show for the special season, and for a bit of closure on her most beloved characters.

Meanwhile, Ryan Murphy has to think about American Horror Story Season 7, which will start filming soon. The new season has been confirmed to center around the 2016 presidential election, but not many other details have been confirmed. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Murphy dropped the bombshell about the upcoming theme during an appearance on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live.

“Well, I don’t have a title, but the season that we begin shooting in June is going to be about the election that we just went through. So I think that will be interesting for a lot of people.”

Also, only a few cast members have been confirmed to star in Season 7 of American Horror Story. The show’s staples, Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters will return for yet another stint on the spooky series. While former Scream Queens star Billie Lourde will appear in her first season of the show.

Ryan Murphy previously stated that American Horror Story Season 7 won’t be what people expect it to be and that Sarah Paulson will not be portraying the role of Hillary Clinton. Instead, the election will be a starting point for the real story of the season, which has yet to be revealed.

“I think people literally think Sarah Paulson is playing Hillary Clinton, and I wanted to clarify that that is not true. Horror Story is always about allegory, so the election is allegory. It’s our jumping off point. It is about the election we just went through and what happened on that night and the fallout of that night, which to many people, from all sides of the camps is a horror story. And you know, that show is always so fun when it’s about the zeitgeist and what we’re doing now,” Ryan Murphy told E! Online.

What are your thoughts on the latest American Horror Story spoilers? Do you want to see Jessica Lange return for the upcoming crossover season?

[Featured Image by Robin Marchant/Getty Images]