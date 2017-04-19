Soon the Animal Adventure Park live cam will come down, but it won’t be the end of watching April the giraffe and her new calf. Fans have something else to get excited about because the park is working on another project that will keep them in the loop when it comes to the giraffes, as well as other species the facility currently houses.

The plan all along for the live cam was to have it up an extra five days after April gave birth. Park owner, Jordan Patch, emphatically reminded followers on Monday that the cam would be cut so staff can focus on preparing for opening day in May. He also shared that one of the reasons for the decision has to do with too many emails bombarding them about issues they’ve been fully aware of, such as April suffering a slight twist in her leg they knew about before the first email. It’s a common problem among long-legged animals, and April somehow twisted it while trying to keep up with her calf. People also bogged down their email system whenever a camera outage occurred.

In many ways, the live cam has hindered the park’s day-to-day activities by having to keep up with questions, requests, and other time-consuming correspondence.

Patch has enjoyed allowing a global audience into April’s journey and bringing awareness to giraffe conservation. The live cam brought far more attention to Animal Adventure Park and giraffe education that he ever thought possible. He asserts, however, that other animals they care for need their attention as well and they have to get back to normal before opening day, By virtue of April the giraffe’s immense popularity, it’s safe to say the park will have a record number of visitors this summer season and there’s a lot to gear up for.

The good news is, despite the live cam coming down on Friday, Animal Adventure Park will have a yard cam in the near future so fans can still watch April, her calf, and Oliver. It’s unclear if the yard cam will be running on a full-time basis or sporadically.

Fox News 13 reports that a yard cam will be installed in the giraffe section of the park and will also give people a chance to see more of April, the calf, and Oliver. Additionally, there will be rotating exhibit cameras so that viewers can see the 80 other species of animals they have on the 20-acre facility.

When will the permanent yard cam be set up? According to the report, after the park opens up for the season. While April fans will have to wait less than a month to see footage of April and her calf again, it’s a far better alternative than not seeing the giraffes in their stall like the world has since February 10.

A YouTube live chat was held Tuesday night, and “Jo” from Animal Adventure Park told viewers that Jordan is working on getting the yard cam set up.

Updates on Animal Adventure Park’s Facebook page are less scheduled and happen about once a day since April gave birth. Before that, updates were posted twice a day.

Animal Adventure Park has heard the call for more live streaming, and they want to inform the public on animal conservation. The facility has garnered celebrity-status attention and will use their global platform to further good causes when it comes to animals and educating the masses.

Though it’s sad to see Animal Adventure Park’s live cam in April’s stall, it’s a relief for millions to know it’s not the end of watching what’s next for April and her baby giraffe.

[Featured Image by Animal Adventure Park/AP Images]