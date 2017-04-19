Aaron Hernandez Found Dead: Odin Lloyd’s Killer Did Not Show Suicide Signs, Do You Know Somebody Who Does?

National Football League star Aaron Hernandez was found dead in his cell at Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center. He hanged himself only five days after having been acquitted of two murders. The former New England Patriots star, who was serving life without parole for killing his friend Odin Lloyd, killed himself in the state’s maximum security prison in Shirley on Wednesday. Hernandez used his bedsheet against bars on the window of the cell. Corrections officers discovered the convicted killer 3:05 a.m. According to the state Department of Correction, he never showed any sign of being suicidal. Otherwise, this could have been prevented.

DOC spokesman Christopher Fallon said Hernandez was not on a suicide watch list. If he showed any sign of depression or indicated any suicidal tendencies, he would not have been kept in that specific cell in Unit G-2. When Aaron Hernandez was taken to UMass Leominster, he was pronounced dead. His lifeless body is now under the custody of the state medical examiner’s office. An autopsy will be conducted by the medical examiner at the Boston facility. The DOC said there would be an investigation into the apparent suicide, which would be supervised by Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr.’s office.

According to Fallon, Aaron Hernandez did not leave any suicide note. After the initial search in his cell, there was no such document found. While it is a two-man cell, the former New England Patriots tight end was kept alone over there. Fallon emphasized that Hernandez was not on a suicide watch, as he never signaled that he was in danger.

“If he had made any kind of statement, he would have not been in that unit.”

Since 2010, this happens to be the 27th recorded suicide at Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center, the Boston Globe reported. According to the American Foundation For Suicide Prevention, it is impossible to find a single reason behind a person’s suicide. In most cases, it involves mental health issues. When a person’s stress level goes beyond their coping abilities, it might lead to suicide. One of the most common causes of suicide is depression, which is often untreated because it remains undiagnosed in most cases.

Suicidal Signs

According to the DOC, Aaron Hernandez never showed any suicidal signs. Now, what should somebody look for in a person to have an idea about the possibility of that person having suicidal thoughts?

If a person talks about having no reason to live, experiencing unbearable pain and being a burden to others, it is a warning sign. The person may also talk about feeling trapped or killing themselves. There are certain behavioral patterns to look for. If a person starts looking for ways to commit suicide, it is time to be warned. The person may search online for ways to kill themselves. They may withdraw from activities and isolate from family and friends. The person may also give away prized possessions. If there is any such warning sign, it is extremely important to seek professional help. Unlike what popular notions suggest, depression cannot be treated by talking to friends or going to parties or “having fun.”

