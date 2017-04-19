Angelina Jolie Reportedly Reunites With Married Ex-Husband Jonny Lee Miller

Angelina Jolie has reportedly reunited with her ex-husband, Jonny Lee Miller.

According to a new report, the 41-year-old actress has “raised eyebrows” among her friends by spending time with Miller, her former spouse of three years, despite his current marriage to actress Michele Hicks.

“[Angelina Jolie]’s working hard to build a social circle and she’s got a huge amount of respect for Jonny,” an insider explained to Radar Online on April 19.

Angelina Jolie is in the midst of a messy split from Brad Pitt, who she wed in August of 2014. As fans will recall, Jolie filed for divorce in September of last year and shocked everyone by requesting full physical custody of their six kids: Maddox, 15; Pax, 13; Zahara, 12; Shiloh, 10; and twins Vivienne and Knox.

According to Radar Online, Jonny Lee Miller “is mainly New York-based now, but still spends much of his time in the United Kingdom and Angie’s been picking his brain ahead of her move.”

Earlier this month, it was reported that Angelina Jolie had offered a whopping $25 million for the Cecil B. DeMille estate in Los Feliz, California, which is just a short drive from her and Pitt’s former marital home. Meanwhile, Pitt has remained in the home as he continues his co-parenting efforts with his estranged wife.

Radar Online also revealed that Angelina Jolie had “conveniently” been spotted recently at London’s Buckingham Palace with her oldest son, Maddox.

“It’s not like [Angelina Jolie and Jonny Lee Miller are] on the phone every night, but the communication is frequent and has raised eyebrows among both sets of friends, for sure,” the insider said.

Angelina Jolie married Jonny Lee Miller in 1996 and remained married until 1999. One year later, Jolie married second husband Billy Bob Thornton but divorced three years later.

After divorcing Thornton in 2003, Angelina Jolie embarked on filming on Mr. & Mrs. Smith with co-star Brad Pitt, and right away, the actors hit it off. However, despite the ongoing rumors regarding their relationship, they chose to stay silent about their romance until after Pitt’s wife, Jennifer Aniston, filed for divorce.

Because Angelina Jolie was accused of stealing Billy Bob Thornton from Laura Dern prior to their marriage, her on-set encounter with Pitt caused quite the stir and some labeled Jolie a “home wrecker.”

While Angelina Jolie and her estranged husband were said to be at odds in the months that followed their split, they seem to be in a better place now and will soon be living in close proximity to one another.

“Everyone in the family is happy that Angelina has decided to buy a place a mile away from [Brad Pitt],” the source explained to Hollywood Life last week. “[Angelina Jolie] chose her new home because it is close to Brad’s, the only home her children know. Angie’s new place is in the same ritzy Los Angeles neighborhood about a mile and a half away from Brad, in Los Feliz, where the kids have grown up.”

“The new home’s close proximity will insure the children stay close and connected with their father,” the insider continued. “[Angelina Jolie] has come to terms with how important it is for Brad to have an active role in the children’s lives and that’s why she chose to buy a home so close to her ex. She loves the new place with its Hollywood history and the children are happy too that they are a short ride away to dad’s house.”

