‘Dance Moms’ JoJo Siwa Dishes On Whether She’d Ever Return To The Series And What She’s Up To Now

JoJo Siwa may have made a swift exit from Dance Moms when she was asked to perform a ballet routine she didn’t want to do, but with the show continually being resurrected just as the audience thinks its about to die for good, would JoJo ever consider returning?

JoJo Siwa, 13, was cast on the Abby Lee Dance Company (ALDC) Elite Team after Abby Lee Miller discovered her on Season 2 of Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition. Although she was eliminated during episode 9, Abby asked her to appear on the show in 2014, and by 2015, she had earned her spot as a permanent fixture of the team.

Despite often being criticized for her dancing or lack of commitment from Abby, JoJo Siwa has made a full career for herself outside of Dance Moms, and the Nebraska native is now working full time in the industry thanks to the show, her spunk, and the YouTube channel she created.

But now that Abby’s off the show for the time being, would JoJo Siwa consider returning to dance with her old teammates?

“I mean, if it felt right, because if everyone was coming together for one last time and everyone was good, happy, and having a positive time I might consider it. But honestly, Dance Moms was the best time of my life, it was so fun, but I have moved on. I did that in the past. And I don’t have a bad thing to say about Dance Moms because it was my start. It was my platform. It was so amazing. Everyone on Dance Moms was so nice — all the friends, all the cast, all the crew. It was the best experience ever!” she said.

Though it would certainly provide a ratings boost for the show, it doesn’t look like JoJo Siwa will have any free time in her busy schedule to appear on Dance Moms.

Thanks to her successful YouTube channel, the starlet has launched her own line of signature hair bows available exclusively at Claire’s Accessories.

The bows have become so popular that some schools in the United Kingdom have actually banned them for being distracting to students.

Creative director of H.E.R. Accessories, who makes JoJo’s famous bows, Jennifer Roth Saad weighed in on the phenomenon.

“I can’t believe it’s a hair bow that’s doing this. I’ve never seen something like this,” she said.

The 13-year-old star has also recently signed a deal with Nickelodeon and will be starring in a documentary special on her life.

“Right now my life is so amazing! “It is the best that it has ever been for me. I just signed an overall talent deal with Nickelodeon which is super exciting. And that means that I have been signed by Nickelodeon for everything! From consumer products to merchandising, live events, social media, programming, and everything you could possibly think of. I will be on School of Rock, which is really exciting, and I am also going to be in a 30-minute docu-style special where it will be a day in the life of me! So it is going to be really fun, and it is going to show kids what a typical day in my life is like. It is going to be great!” JoJo Siwa revealed.

For now, it looks like JoJo Siwa is keeping busy doing her own thing, including producing music. The young dancer has released an anti-bullying video entitled “Boomerang” which has been viewed over 220 million times on YouTube.

It looks like even with all of the new developments on Dance Moms, Jo Jo Siwa likely won’t have time to appear on the show.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]