If you’ve ever thought that seeing Céline Dion perform would be the perfect way to ring in a brand-new year, now is your chance. The French-Canadian singing superstar has announced 37 new dates for her phenomenal Céline show at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, and tickets go on sale today.

Just announced! @celinedion has added 37 new shows, including a New Year’s Eve date! Tickets on sale soon: https://t.co/Yw3QHB0q9F pic.twitter.com/oMOIRNh4Zy– Best of Vegas (@BestofVegas) April 12, 2017

But the Los Angeles Times reported that only 4,300 people will have the opportunity to ring in the New Year with Céline Dion, as that is the capacity of the arena that was custom built specifically for Dion’s shows.

Along with Céline Dion New Year’s Eve show ticket release, today also marks the start of ticket sales for the singer’s Thanksgiving weekend shows, as well as other dates in her fall and winter lineup, from September 19 through to January 20, 2018.

In other news, Céline Dion was certainly one of the biggest stars at Stayin’ Alive: A Grammy Salute to the Music of the Bee Gees. Just Jared reported that the “My Heart Will Go On” singer took to the stage to reprise the Bee Gees’ classic hit “Immortality,” which was written more than 20 years ago.

Celine Dion dazzles as she honors the legendary Bee Gees https://t.co/Bat2nuOORy pic.twitter.com/kN3YnQhRjU– La’keem Williams (@lakeemwilliams) April 18, 2017

A Plus reported that Céline Dion joined other musical superstars including Stevie Wonder, Ed Sheeran, and John Legend to pay tribute to the Bee Gees, and it was no coincidence that she chose to perform the song “Immortality.”

The song, which is widely thought to be one of Céline Dion’s most powerful songs in her decades long repertoire, was written by the Gibb brothers specifically for her, and was released as part of her 1997 album Let’s Talk About Love.

In fact, the Bee Gees even made appearances in the original music video from 20 years ago.

In addition to dedicating her phenomenal performance to Andy, Maurice, and Robin Gibb, Céline Dion took the opportunity to dedicate the song to her late brother Daniel Dion and her late husband René Angelil, who passed away within days of each other.

“I sing it with love for Barry, and in memory of Robin, Maurice, and Andy, as well as for my beloved brother, Daniel, and my husband, René.”

At the conclusion of her powerful performance, Céline Dion shared a hug with Barry, the only surviving Gibb brother, as she expressed her appreciation to him.

The Bee Gees tribute was filmed several months ago, but was only shown on CBS this week.

And although some news outlets have claimed that Céline Dion was a “diva” and a “total nightmare,” acting “like the tribute was for her,” Gossip Cop has debunked these rumors by speaking directly with Ken Ehrlich, a Grammys producer.

Far from acting like a “diva,” Ehrlich called Céline Dion “one of the nicest people to work with.”

“The truth is that no artist is ever as cooperative and collaborative as Céline, and it really angers me to see this blind item out there. And on this show, because of the emotional circumstances, she was even more wonderful to work with.”

In fact, according to the Grammys producer, it is Dion’s pleasant personality and non-diva qualities that is “why everyone wants her on their shows.”

EXCLUSIVE: Celine Dion NOT "Diva" At Bee Gees Tribute, Grammys Producer Tells @GossipCop https://t.co/ZLEJD6hXev pic.twitter.com/mdCArNqhqg– Gossip Cop (@GossipCop) April 18, 2017

The Bee Gees tribute featuring Céline Dion can be viewed in its entirety on the CBS website.

