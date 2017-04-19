WWE Rumors: Are The Miz’s Remarks Another Hint At Dean Ambrose And Renee Young Having Backstage Heat?

Earlier this month, Dean Ambrose and Renee Young quietly got married, surprising thousands of WWE fans with their no-fanfare decision to tie the knot. But the latest WWE rumors suggest all isn’t well backstage for the “Lunatic Fringe,” and possibly his longtime girlfriend-turned new wife as well — it would seem that the couple has backstage heat with WWE’s higher-ups, with Ambrose a particular target for criticism.

On Saturday, the Inquisitr wrote that Dean Ambrose and Renee Young’s marriage may have been the reason for the fact that the couple now works for different brands. Based on longtime wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer’s observations, WWE may have been unhappy with the surprise, no-fanfare wedding, hence Ambrose moving to Monday Night RAW via the recent Superstar Shake-Up. Young, on the other hand, remains on the SmackDown Live brand, where she continues to host Talking Smack on Tuesday nights.

With the exception of a few couples, such as John Cena and Nikki Bella and The Miz and Maryse, WWE has tended to place couples in separate brands whenever brand split rules apply. Aside from Dean Ambrose and Renee Young, whose marriage may have led to Ambrose getting traded, their fellow real-life couples Big Cass and Carmella, Zack Ryder and Emma, and Alberto Del Rio and Paige were all “split up” in one way or another, with the male and female halves of the couple placed on different brands last year. The reasons are oftentimes unclear, as All Wrestling News observed, but there are enough examples of such to suggest that WWE chairman Vince McMahon generally dislikes it when men and women who work for him fall in love with each other while under his watch.

Moving on to Dean Ambrose in particular, WWE may be upset with him for a completely different set of reasons. There have been some whispers behind the scenes that WWE was recently unhappy with Ambrose for “inappropriate behavior.” While he still holds the Intercontinental Championship, his title match against Baron Corbin was moved to the WrestleMania 33 pre-show, and there have been some claims that backstage officials weren’t happy to see him drunk during WWE’s Hall of Fame induction ceremonies.

With mileage still varying as to whether Dean Ambrose and Renee Young’s marriage got them backstage heat with WWE officials or not, new reports are suggesting that The Miz and Maryse’s rundown of Ambrose on this week’s Monday Night RAW was more than just a standard storyline segment.

According to WhatCulture, this took place on the “Miz TV” talk show segment, as Miz ripped Dean for not looking and acting like WWE Superstars are expected to. But the tone of the segment seemed to change when Miz began referencing how far Ambrose had fallen since he was WWE Champion and SmackDown Live‘s first pick in the WWE draft last year. This is in sharp contrast to where he stands right now, having recently seen his match with Baron Corbin get moved to the WrestleMania kickoff show.

The tone of those latter comments, according to Wrestling Observer Radio hosts Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez, are usually a sign that WWE is speaking through its wrestlers, trying to send a real-life message to its talent through ostensibly scripted promos. As such, WhatCulture believes that there may be some truth to the Dean Ambrose (and possibly Renee Young) backstage heat rumors, with Ambrose’s “lazy and complacent” attitude not sitting well with WWE management.

On the other hand, there’s a chance Ambrose’s move to Monday Night RAW has a bigger reason behind it, and may not be related to his attitude. IWNerd wrote earlier this week that WWE is considering a Dean Ambrose heel turn, with the “Lunatic Fringe” facing his former Shield associate Seth Rollins in a long-term feud. That may put the kibosh on rumors that WWE is planning a Shield reunion, now that Ambrose, Rollins, and Roman Reigns are on the same brand again, though fans still remain hopeful that the “Hounds of Justice” will reprise their hugely popular act and reunite at some point in the future.

Although it might not be all good news for fans of Dean Ambrose, Renee Young doesn’t appear to have been affected by any talk of backstage heat, as she remains a mainstay of both Talking Smack and the E! reality show Total Divas, the latter of which has often shed some light on her real-life relationship with Ambrose.

