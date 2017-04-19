Carrie Underwood Gives Fans A Rare Glimpse Into Her Life As A Mom

Carrie Underwood is giving fans a rare glimpse into her life as a mom to her 2-year-old son, Isaiah.

Underwood shared a sweet photo of her life as a mom behind closed doors on her official Instagram account on April 19, showing off an adorable photo of Isaiah – who celebrated his second birthday in February – playing with his cousin Wesley.

Carrie told her more than 5.7 million Instagram followers that her son and his cousin were watching morning cartoons together on Wednesday morning. Underwood also joked that the youngsters are going to get into some trouble when they’re older.

“Morning cartoons with Cousin Wesley,” Underwood captioned the sweet photo of her and husband Mike Fisher’s son on her official Instagram account, which showed Isaiah lying next to Wesley on a baby mat.

Morning cartoons with Cousin Wesley…❤️ Wesley makes Isaiah look so big! I can only imagine the trouble these two are going to get into with the rest of their cousins in a few years! A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Apr 19, 2017 at 6:20am PDT

“Wesley makes Isaiah look so big!” Carrie continued of her son in the family photo. “I can only imagine the trouble these two are going to get into with the rest of their cousins in a few years!”

Underwood’s photo gave fans a rare look at her and hockey player husband Mike’s son, who Carrie periodically shows off on Instagram. However, she often tends to hide the youngster’s face for privacy reasons.

The last time Carrie let fans into her life as a mom with a photo of her adorable son was on April 2, when Underwood shared a sweet photo of Isaiah receiving a puck from his dad on the ice.

“These are the moments,” Carrie captioned the photo that showed Fisher passing their son a puck from the ice.

“[Mike] giving a puck to the little man while Papa holds on tight,” Underwood added, alongside the hashtag #blessed.

Underwood’s sweet look inside her life as a mom comes just one day after Carrie shared some family time on the ice with her husband, as she surprised Mike and his Nashville Predators teammates with a performance of the U.S. national anthem ahead of the hockey team’s Stanley Cup Playoff game on April 17.

Carrie Underwood surprised her husband of almost seven years by performing “The Star-Spangled Banner” ahead of the big game, which has since received a whole lot of praise from the players and fans alike.

Carrie’s recent glimpses into her family life comes after the country superstar told Entertainment Tonight earlier this month that she and Fisher are on “God’s good timing” to give Isaiah a sibling.

“We’re on God’s good timing or whatever you might call it,” Underwood said when asked by the outlet when Isaiah will become a big brother to a little brother or sister.

“I’m just trying to figure out where life’s going to take me next,” Carrie added.

But while Carrie and Mike contemplate giving their son a sibling, Underwood also admitted that Isaiah loves going to Mike’s games and seeing his dad on the ice.

“It’s super special,” Carrie revealed when asked about the photo she posted of Isaiah receiving a puck from his dad

She added that the 2-year-old “has fun” watching Fisher on the ice but isn’t actually always aware that he’s watching Mike, who’s the captain of the Nashville Predators.

“I don’t even know if he realizes a lot of times when he’s watching Daddy play that it’s his dad,” Carrie joked of her son not knowing that the skater is actually his dad, Mike. “I’ve taken him down to the ice before and he didn’t realize it until [Fisher] was skating away and he’s like, ‘Oh, I know you!'”

Underwood previously told People in February that she would be taking a little time off to be with her boys, telling the magazine that she would be enjoying a little downtime with Isaiah and Mike. She’s also getting to work on a new album, her first under the Universal Music label after leaving Sony earlier this year.

“I’m kind of taking a little break right now and being a mom and being a wife and going to see some hockey games to see my husband play,” Carrie said of taking some time off from music to be with her family. “There’s always stuff to do. Now I’m just trying to make sense of life.”

What do you think of Carrie Underwood’s sweet glimpse into life as a mom to son Isaiah?

[Featured Image by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images]