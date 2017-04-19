Khloe Kardardashian And Tristan Thompson Feeling Relationship Pressure From Cleveland Cavaliers?

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have quickly become one of reality TV and the NBA’s most talked about couples. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and the NBA star’s relationship is getting super serious, but are Tristan’s Cleveland Cavaliers teammates adding extra pressure on the couple?

According to OK! Magazine, Khloe Kardashian is being pressured to bring her single sisters, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner to Cleveland with her to watch the Cavaliers play. Sources reveal that some of Tristan Thompson’s teammates are interested in meeting and possibly dating some of Khloe’s famous siblings. However, Kardashian isn’t backing down and refuses to subject her sisters to the guys.

“Most of the guys on Tristan’s team would kill to hook up with a Kardashian so they’re really pressuring him to bring along some of Khloe’s sisters to a game.”

To the happiest of birthdays my love! To the first of many more together! May God continue to bless you in all of your days! And may we forever look at one another like this ???? A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Mar 14, 2017 at 2:32pm PDT

The source goes on to add the three of Tristan Thompson’s Cleveland Cavaliers teammates are single and would love to meet Khloe Kardashians sisters. However, most of the guys on the team are either married or in committed relationships. Perhaps the most popular single Cavalier is Kyrie Irving, the team’s handsome young point guard, who may be a good match for Kendall Jenner.

“Three of them are single now and the boys are lining up for the chance to meet and possibly date any of Khloe’s sisters. Tristan’s been begging Khloe to extend an invite to Kourt, Kenny and Kylie, but she told him straight up she wasn’t going to pimp her sisters out.”

However, Khloe Kardashian isn’t thrilled about the idea of introducing her sisters to Tristan Thompson’s teammates. In fact, the reality TV star is said to be “really upset” by the request. In addition, Thompson has recently been under fire by his teammates and Cleveland Cavaliers fans for his relationship with Khloe, as many allegedly believe the romance is distracting him from the task at hand, which is winning another championship.

Of course, Khloe Kardashian isn’t letting anyone get in the way of her romance with Tristan Thompson. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is head over heels in love with the NBA star, and she doesn’t care who knows it. In fact, Khloe recently admitted that if Tristan were to propose to her, she would definitely say yes.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kardashian also gushed over her boyfriend and revealed that she would love to have a family with him. Khloe says that she and Tristan have talked about having children together, and she knows he’ll be a great father because he already is one, referring to Thompson’s baby son, whom he welcomed back in December with his ex-girlfriend, Jordan Craig.

My love ???? A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Feb 24, 2017 at 1:09pm PST

“I would love to have a family. We’ve talked about it. He [already] is a father, and I know for a fact that he would be an impeccable father,” Khloe revealed, adding that she “definitely” wants to become a mother like her older sisters. “I definitely want to be a mom, but I don’t put the pressure on it. It’s not like, ‘the clock is ticking.’ I feel in my soul it will happen.”

As for Khloe and Tristan living in Cleveland, sources told Us Weekly that Kardashian loves it in Ohio, and she is very happy in the five-bedroom home she shares with Thompson when she’s in town. “Khloe is very comfortable and happy there.”

It looks like the Cleveland Cavaliers players and fans will have to get used to Khloe Kardashian being around because it seems that this couple is currently rock solid and moving in the direction of marriage.

What are your thoughts on the rumors going around about Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson?

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]