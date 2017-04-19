‘Teen Mom 2’s Jenelle Evans Stars In Weird Pregnancy Aid Commercial

Jenelle Evans is making ends meet by doing other things besides Teen Mom 2, and this time, the mother of three is brushing up on her acting chops to hawk a labor and delivery aid.

The commercial, which Jenelle Evans shot while on one of her many visits to New York City, featured both the reality star and her current partner, David Eason. They play the not-so-different-from-themselves characters of a young mother and father checking into the hospital and then going into delivery.

The product Jenelle Evans and her fiancé are promoting is an oral device that the mother wears while she is pushing the baby. According to the product’s commercial, wearing it helps prevent the baby from becoming stuck in the birth canal. Although it sounds far-fetched, the makers of the product say it helps the jaw, neck, and back muscles to relax so that the pushing stage can be a little bit easier.

Laboraide also claims to help reduce the risk of a baby needing to be birthed by surgical intervention and states that a study has shown this random oral device helps make things that much safer for a mother during her delivery.

The fully made-up Jenelle Evans goes into labor during the commercial with David at her side. After a few minutes of mildly uncomfortable pushing, she gives birth to a baby. Since Ensley had not yet been born at the time of the commercial’s filming, she does not make an appearance, and instead, an infant actor is used to play the couple’s new baby, delivered safely thanks to the retainer Jenelle Evans wore.

Jenelle Evans has been known to use her influence to sell several products on Instagram, though this is the first commercial she has appeared in. Previously, the Teen Mom 2 star has sold bras, waist trainers, and skinny (laxative) teas. Her Instagram also pictures her hawking the device, which she says she used during the birth of Ensley.

Those interested in the commercial can watch it here:

When not starring in commercials, Jenelle Evans is busy preparing for a life of wedded and domestic bliss. She says she and her partner, David, are planning a small, southern wedding and that she and a friend will be going to New York City in the next couple of weeks in order to pick out her fairy tale wedding dress.

Although Jenelle Evans has been engaged a handful of times, the reality TV star is certain that David Eason is the one. While she’s “said yes” more than once, she has never gotten to the point of actually picking out a wedding dress and planning the nitty-gritty details. This means that the pair could actually make it down the aisle this time.

Jenelle Evans has also been in a custody battle with her mother, Barb, who took over parenting of her oldest son, Jace, as Jenelle worked on her issues, namely addiction to heroin. Now that Jace has lived with his grandmother for so long, she worries transferring him to his biological mother will have a negative impact.

This has put a strain on the already tenuous relationship Jenelle has with mother Barb.

“My mom is still not wanting to give up her grudge against any guy I date. David has never done anything wrong to her and still doesn’t really speak to her to this day, even though he disagrees with a lot of things she believes. I have no idea why my mom feels this way towards David, but I’m thinking it might be a jealously issue. My mom claims I never ‘hang out’ with her when I date someone,” she said.

