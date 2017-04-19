Gwen Stefani And Miranda Lambert At War! Inside Their Reported Battle To See Who Will Wed First

Never put yourself between Gwen Stefani and her boyfriend. The No Doubt alum is reportedly at war with Blake Shelton’s ex-wife, Miranda Lambert, as the two women rush to the altar. Will Stefani and Shelton tie the knot first?

Wet Paint reports that Stefani’s isn’t happy with Lambert’s recent comments about her breakup with Shelton. The country star mentioned her split while accepting an award for her latest album, The Weight of These Wings. Stefani doesn’t think Lambert needs to keep dwelling on the past and wants nothing more than her to move on and stop talking about Shelton.

“Gwen thinks Miranda really needs to focus on her current relationship and not her ex,” an insider shared. “Gwen gets that Miranda’s split with Blake was heartbreaking but come on, it’s time to move on.”

Lambert and Shelton divorced in the summer of 2015 after four years of marriage. According to the Inquisitr, she is currently dating Anderson East, and things are starting to get serious. In fact, following Lambert’s big night at the Academy of Country Music Awards, the two reportedly got engaged.

“Miranda and Anderson had talked about marriage in a casual way, but she never thought it was real,” a source shared. “But word is he popped the question right after her big night!”

My sweet handsome date. Thanks @andersoneast for being so supportive and kind. ????????#bamaboy #backtothefarm #texasbama #blueeyes A post shared by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) on Apr 6, 2017 at 4:29pm PDT

Lambert hasn’t confirmed the engagement, but she did hint at the coming nuptials on social media. The country singer posted a photo of her grandmother’s hand on top of her hand and mentioned wearing a ring for special occasions. Inside sources claim that Lambert and East are planning on tying the knot this coming fall after Lambert wraps her tour. Following the wedding, Lambert wants to start having kids; a move she never made with Shelton.

Gwen Stefani’s romance with Shelton, meanwhile, is hotter than ever. While Stefani hasn’t said much about a wedding, Celebrity Insider reports that she is planning on moving to Oklahoma with the country crooner, but only if she doesn’t have to live on his ranch. The No Doubt alum reportedly enjoys spending time in Oklahoma with Shelton, but she doesn’t want to live in the same home he shared with Lambert.

To that end, Stefani is looking to purchase a home in Oklahoma and plans to move her three boys with her. The Voice star views Oklahoma as a special place for her and Shelton and wants to raise her kids far from the buzz of the city. Stefani had three boys – Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo – with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, whom she divorced in 2015.

#Repost @gwenstefani ・・・ @nbcthevoice #lives gx A post shared by Gwen & Blake Fans (@gwenandblake) on Apr 17, 2017 at 9:30pm PDT

Unfortunately, Stefani hasn’t made any major announcements about her future plans. If she doesn’t move soon, then it looks like Lambert will beat her down the aisle and tie the knot first. Even if Lambert rushes to the aisle, her wedding probably won’t stop her war with Stefani, who knows firsthand what it’s like to get divorced.

“Gwen struggled to get over Gavin but she did it and now it’s all about her relationship with Blake,” a source shared. “None of them need to be living in the past!”

Shelton couldn’t agree more. Shelton is tired of dwelling in the past and believes Lambert needs to stop sulking about the breakup. “Blake is relieved to have moved on from the most challenging time in his life, but he worries that Miranda has enough material to write several more albums about their time together,” the source added. “Blake is hoping that Miranda finds new inspiration for her music and that she doesn’t spend the rest of her life singing about him.”

Shefani Smooch ????????@gwenstefani @blakeshelton A post shared by Gwen & Blake Fans (@gwenandblake) on Apr 13, 2017 at 10:01am PDT

That said, Shelton and Stefani have been pretty vocal about their respective divorces in the past. They’ve been so open, in fact, that Lambert is allegedly tired of hearing about their romance and likes the idea of having a showdown with Gwen Stefani. Whether or not that actually happens is yet to be seen.

[Featured Image by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images and Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Glamour]