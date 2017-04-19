Another Duggar Pregnant? Is Jill & Jessa’s Cousin And Sometime ‘Counting On’ Guest Hiding A Baby Bump?

Another Duggar woman may be pregnant and keeping it under wraps! Counting On stars Jill and Jessa Duggar’s cousin Amy Duggar King recently posted a photo that maybe, possibly hides a baby bump, leading to intense fan speculation that another Duggar baby is on the way.

As The Hollywood Gossip reports, Jim Bob Duggar’s niece, Amy Duggar (or as she’s now known, Amy King, having gotten married to Dillon King), recently posted a photo on Instagram that, like a photo her cousin Jinger posted a while back, has got fans of Duggar Nation speculating that she’s expecting.

God’s glory fills the earth, Jesus is alive! Happy Easter to you and your family! A post shared by AmyRachelleKing (@amyrachelleking) on Apr 16, 2017 at 12:17pm PDT

To the casual observer, that photo just looks like a young woman wearing a pretty floral dress. But to Duggar family fans, clearly she’s hiding a baby. Just check out the comments section of her post.

mmmmm4565 Pregnant? abohiggins Is she pregnant? kittie_catava1123 Are u pregnant

Unlike another recent Instagram post showing another possibly-pregnant Duggar woman (more on that in a few paragraphs), there’s absolutely nothing about that photo that suggests a pregnancy. At least, not as far as this writer can see. There are no apparent curves suggestive of a baby bump. Further, the fact that she’s wearing a dress, rather than pants (unlike other Duggar women, Amy wears pants), doesn’t really seem to say much either. In some of Amy’s Instagram photos, she’s in pants, and in others, she’s in dresses and skirts. So there’s no need to draw a conclusion that the dress is a sign of a pregnancy.

These lavender bootie beauties ( say that 5 times really fast!) are everything! I’m obsessed with this look from @shopmvb #mvbboutique #shopmvb A post shared by AmyRachelleKing (@amyrachelleking) on Apr 18, 2017 at 9:34pm PDT

A few weeks ago, Jinger Duggar got fans of the Duggar family speculating about pregnancy after a photo surfaced that maybe, possibly, might show a baby bump.

???? A post shared by jinger nicole {duggar} vuolo (@jingernicolevuolo) on Mar 24, 2017 at 11:33pm PDT

Unlike her cousin Amy’s photo, which shows nothing (to this observer, anyway), Jinger’s photo does appear to show something. If you look at the bottom three buttons of her shirt, you can see what does appear to be a slight protrusion in her lower abdomen, perhaps suggesting that there’s a bun in the oven.

Or, equally likely, it could be bad lighting, a bad camera angle, just the way her shirt was hanging that day, or maybe she’d just had a big lunch and was bloated. Or, as is often the case with these things, the old bugaboo pareidolia, which is the tendency of the human brain to see patterns when there are none.

What is it about photos of women (especially Duggar women) that make observers want to conclude that they’re pregnant?

So if Jinger Duggar, or her cousin Amy Duggar King, or both, are pregnant, why are they seemingly keeping quiet about it? Two words: Counting On. The hugely-popular TLC show, which was created in the wake of the cancellation of 19 Kids and Counting, needs plot points and drama to keep the viewers coming in, and what’s more dramatic than one pregnancy? Two pregnancies! Even better, two cousins, both warming buns in the oven! And if either woman were to reveal that they were pregnant before production or airing of the show, well, that would steal the show’s thunder, wouldn’t it?

However, as of this writing, there’s no real evidence that either Jinger or Amy are pregnant (and here, what counts as “real evidence” is “Jinger and/or Amy actually announcing that they’re pregnant”), but that’s not going to stop fans from speculating.

Do you think Amy Duggar is hiding a pregnancy?

