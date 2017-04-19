‘Teen Mom 2’: Jenelle Evans Gives Update On Custody Battle Over Son Jace

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans is still battling for custody of her oldest son, Jace Evans. The MTV mom recently updated fans on her situation, and how she handles not being in control when it comes to her son.

According to In Touch Weekly, Jenelle Evans reveals that she’s trying her best to regain custody of Jace from her mother, Barbara Evans. Despite the fact that the Teen Mom 2 star has custody of her other two children, son Kaiser and daughter Ensley, Barbara isn’t willing to go down without a fight. However, even through all of the family drama, Jenelle says she is making it work the best way she knows how until she can regain full custody of her son.

“I make sure that I get Jace every weekend and have [her son with Nathan Griffith] Kaiser every other weekend. During that time, [Jace] is constantly around all the kids and family until he goes back to my mom’s on Sunday nights. I have also been trying to take family photos lately of everyone together. I don’t want anyone to feel excluded from our family.”

Busy making memories. #SplishSplash #FlipFlops ????☀️ A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Apr 15, 2017 at 2:10pm PDT

The Teen Mom 2 star says that she and her mother will face off in court again next month, and until that time she’s trying to be a better mother to all of her children, by not fighting with Barbara. Evans also reveals that she knows Jace loves his grandmother just as much as he loves her, and that she’s okay with that.

“Jace doesn’t have a ‘side.’ He loves me and my mother equally and that will never change. I’m ok with that, too. I tell Jace and explain that me and my mom try to get along, but sometimes it just doesn’t work out. I don’t argue or even raise my voice in front of him anymore. If she makes me frustrated, I’ll simply hang up — no need for all of that extra stress.”

Since handing over custody of Jace when he was a baby, Jenelle Evans has turned her life around. The Teen Mom 2 star has completed college, stayed clean and sober, and has settled all of her legal issues. She’s currently focused on her life as a mother of three with her fiance, David Eason. The couple are raising their blended family together and have recently moved into their newly built dream house.

Sadly, Jenelle Evans’ relationship with her mother Barbara Evans may be broken beyond repair. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, The Teen Mom told E! Online that she and Barbara’s relationship is so strained that she’s considering not inviting her mother to her upcoming wedding.

“The relationship I have with my mother is the same as it has always been, sadly. We have not decided if she will be invited or not. Our relationship is getting more damaged every day, but I have already told her this.”

One word: precious. ???????????????????????????? A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Feb 19, 2017 at 6:33pm PST

Jenelle Evans also dished on her upcoming wedding plans, revealing that all of the children will be involved in the ceremony in some way, and that she’s looking forward to a small, intimate wedding with only her closest family and friends in attendance.

“I definitely think that Ensley will be old enough to be a flower girl alongside David’s daughter, Maryssa. While reading our vows I would like the girls to be part of the bridesmaids and the boys to be part of the groomsmen.”

Fans will likely see how Jenelle Evans custody battle with Barbara continues to play out during the next season of Teen Mom 2, which will reportedly be adding a fifth cast member in Briana DeJesus.

What are your thoughts on Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans’ custody battle with her mother?

[Featured Image by MTV Television Network]