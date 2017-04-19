Tyga ‘Sick Of Hearing’ About Kylie Jenner And Travis’ Alleged Hook Up

Tyga isn’t happy about the rumors swirling in the media when it comes to his relationship with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, Kylie Jenner.

It’s been reported that Kylie Jenner is seeing Travis Scott. It looks like Tyga is “sick of hearing” about Kylie and Travis being together.

This is one of the reasons he is taking Khloe Kardashian’s help in figuring it all out. He knows that the only person who can help him out is Khloe when it comes to his romance with Kylie.

“Tyga’s sick of hearing about Kylie and Travis being together. Like, it’s annoying and he’s had enough. He knows that the one person in her family whose always supported his relationship with Kylie since day one has been Khloe and he’s in her ear! He’s basically hating on Travis, telling Khloe he ain’t no good for Kylie. He’s been going hard too, telling Khloe he’s a player who’s going to use Kylie,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com exclusively.

The sources have gone on to say that Tyga is hoping Kylie will come back to him. “He doesn’t want to come off life a simp by running back to her and apologizing. He’s hoping Khloe will convince her to leave Travis alone and come back to him,” our insider adds.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was seen sitting on Travis Scott’s lap. However, it doesn’t look like Tyga is willing and ready to give up on Kylie Jenner just yet.

This is not the first time Tyga and Kylie Jenner have broken up. There are reports that the two might just get back together again.

The Inquisitr has reported that Kylie Jenner said Tyga makes her really happy, and she is very sad about the breakup. “Tyga does really make Kylie happy, and when they break up it makes Kylie super sad,” the insider said.

It’s not exactly known what is going on with Tyga and Kylie Jenner as they still speak each day. So, what should the fans make of it? “He’s her first big love and they still speak every day,” Us Weekly reported.

Tyga talked about how much he loved Kylie, and he said that he and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star are focused on their lives. Also, Tyga noted that things don’t always work out in favor of love and that’s okay too. “We’re both just focused on our lives, our individual lives, right now. Sometimes things don’t work out, but I love her,” Tyga went on to say.

“She will keep an eye on him,” says the Jenner insider.

However, it looks like Kylie Jenner isn’t totally over Tyga either. The sources have said that she will keep an eye on him. She had, at some point in their relationship hired a private eye, the Inquisitr had reported. In fact, Kylie believed Tyga slept with at least a hundred girls. “Kylie now believes that Tyga slept with at least 100 other girls while she was dating him, and she’s having a very hard time with it,” said the source.

The sources also said that although she doesn’t trust Tyga, she can’t let go of him. “She doesn’t trust him, but can’t let go.”

Given that Kylie Jenner and Tyga still care about each other, it won’t be surprising if the two are seen together again. If it’s happened once, it can surely happen again. Kylie Jenner, after all, does seem a little insecure about the whole relationship.

