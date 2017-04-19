Kathryn Dennis Talks Rehab After Drug Test As ‘Southern Charm’ Cast Shares Thomas Ravenel’s New Romance

Southern Charm has returned to charm its viewers, but for 24-year-old co-star Kathryn Dennis, the challenges revealed last season involving her children and baby daddy Thomas Ravenel are not over. Dennis has gotten candid about what took place after she allegedly failed a drug test amid her custody battle with Ravenel, reported the Daily Mail.

Kathryn confided in one of the Southern Charm cast members, Danni Baird, about her stay in a California rehab facility.

“I’m so proud of you,” praised Danni.

Dennis entered the Malibu treatment center in the wake of drug tests last June. Those tests allegedly revealed that Kathryn “had amphetamine, marijuana, crack and/or cocaine and methadone in her system,” according to the Daily Mail.

However, during the season three Southern Charm reunion show, Dennis discounted one of her co-star’s allegations about drugs. Southern Charm cast member Landon Clements alleged that Kathryn had failed a court-ordered drug test, but Dennis denied those claims.

The season four premiere of Southern Charm confirmed that Kathryn had checked into a California rehab. Her children, 3-year-old Kensington and 1-year-old St. Julian Rembert, live with their 54-year-old father Thomas.

Danni asked Dennis for details on the custody situation during an episode of Southern Charm, questioning whether her children were with Thomas. However, in response to the question of whether Ravenel has full custody, Kathryn clarified the situation.

“Temporary full custody,” she said.

The Southern Charm star also shared her struggles with not seeing her children.

“When I was in California…I would just stand up and burst out into tears and collapse on the floor.”

Alleging that the children are not safe in the care of their mother, however, Thomas is seeking full custody. Ravenel and Kathryn never married. He is 30 years older.

Dennis revealed that having a limit on her time with her two children is “the most difficult challenge I can imagine anyone could ever go through in life,” reported Bravo’s Daily Dish.

“Those are my two angels,” added the Southern Charm star.

“There are so many days when I just see a toy or something randomly misplaced and break down in tears.”

But Kathryn also revealed that in the wake of her stay in rehab, she has learned how to cope with stress more successfully.

“I’ve learned that I have [to] cope right now because there is an end to all of this custody [conflict],” clarified Dennis. “I have to remain true to myself and remain resilient in my recovery.”

The Southern Charm star is looking forward to the time when her life gets “back to normal,” she added, which she said is “getting closer and closer.” Kathryn also has been turning to yoga after her stay in rehab, and she revealed she is considering becoming certified to teach Mommy & Me yoga.

“I’m trying to figure out what exactly I want to do with my life as a person and as someone who’s going to be a provider never dependent on anyone or on any man,” added Dennis.

“My relationship with Thomas was complicated and my reality with him was so chaotic.”

Now, however, Kathryn is keeping her focus on family. She revealed that because she has “such little time” with her children, she is staying focused on “enjoying that time.”

For those wondering if Dennis and Ravenel might get back together, however, the Southern Charm cast has been dishing on the new romance in Thomas’ life. Kathryn and her co-stars revealed their thoughts on Ravenel’s blossoming romance with Landon Clements, reported ET.

“Something’s been happening, of course!” declared Dennis. “Now, it’s just, she’s got her moment to move in.”

Southern Charm viewers saw Thomas visit Landon’s house and graciously give her a rose. The couple then headed to the beach and dished on the possibility of “giving it a shot.” One person who learned about the romantic interlude before the viewers was Craig Conover’s girlfriend Naomie Olindo.

“You had drinks with her the night of or after [the rose],” recalled Conover to Naomie.

“Naomie texted me [about Thomas’ new romance], and I was laying on our couch and rolled onto the floor, laughing like a little kid.”

In addition to laughing, Craig admitted that he was so stunned that he kept repeating “no way” about the unexpected romance between Ravenel and Clements. But his girlfriend was more discreet in dishing about the new romance blossoming this season on Southern Charm.

“It’s fascinating,” summed up Olindo.

As for whether viewers will see the relationship unfold on Southern Charm, Conover pointed out that Ravenel has a tendency to show everything.

“Yeah, when [Thomas] wants to give a go at something, he does it in Thomas fashion,” noted Craig. “The Thomas-Landon thing … what happens this year, it’s not in a veil of secrecy.”

Kathryn offered a hint of her feelings about both Ravenel and Clements when she said she views them as equals.

“Maybe they found their equals,” said Dennis. “That’s fine … let ’em eat cake.”

Conover promised that Southern Charm fans will see the romance “all play out,” admitting that he had “no idea it was going to happen.”

[Featured Image by Southern Charm/Bravo TV Images]