LSD Effect: ‘Date Rape’ Drug Produces ‘Higher Level Of Consciousness’, Scientific Research Says

Effects of LSD might have involved a lot of things. However, this time science has evidence of what LSD addicts have been claiming for a long time. The “date rape” drug produces a “higher level of consciousness.” Scientists have apparently found evidence that psychedelic drugs, psilocybin and ketamine, have similar ingredients like those of magic mushrooms. Because of the use of these drugs, the brain produces more number of tiny magnetic fields.

Researchers at the Sackler Centre for Consciousness Science at Sussex University carried out the study. Professor Anil Seth says the research has revealed that the brain reaches a psychedelic state. However, the higher level of consciousness is not necessarily a better one. The brain starts acting very differently from normal.

“During the psychedelic state, the electrical activity of the brain is less predictable and less ‘integrated’ than during normal conscious wakefulness – as measured by ‘global signal diversity’,” Seth says. “Since this measure has already shown its value as a measure of ‘conscious level’, we can say that the psychedelic state appears as a higher ‘level’ of consciousness than normal – but only with respect to this specific mathematical measure.”

The findings of the research have been published in the journal Scientific Reports. The research findings come at a time when more people are suffering from mental health issues and severe depression. The findings are believed to be beneficial for developing new treatments for such problems.

What Is LSD And What Are The Effects?

LSD is different from most other drugs. Being a hallucinogen, it makes a person lose their usual perception of the environment and sense of reality. According to Narconon, such changes might have a disastrous effect on people, especially those who are not mentally or emotionally stable. There can also be unpredictable effects on people. At times, it might give a person good feeling, which is called a “trip.” On other occasions, the person might experience terrible feelings after the use of the same drug.

The worst LSD effects might include suicidal tendencies, without even realizing that a person is going to commit it. Some people have a false sense of reality, which results in their death. They might feel that they can fly after jumping off a building. They may also feel they will be unharmed if they do so. Some people experience paranoia, violence and aggression. The traumatic experience may involve the false feeling that the person might be in danger of being killed.

According to Dr Robin Cahart-Harris of Imperial College London, the study helps researchers understand brain activities.

“The present study’s findings help us understand what happens in people’s brains when they experience an expansion of their consciousness under psychedelics,” The Independent quoted him as saying. “People often say they experience insight under these drugs – and when this occurs in a therapeutic context, it can predict positive outcomes.”

Albert Hofmann, who discovered LSD, talked about his experience when he used it for the first time. He felt like that a demon had invaded him, had taken possession of his body, mind and soul. According to the New York Times, Apple’s Steve Jobs was one of the people who took LSD. Jobs said using LSD was “one of the two or three most important things” he did in life.

