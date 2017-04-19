Personal Shopper movie actress Kristen Stewart recently talked about her approach towards branded clothes, her sexuality and how her relationship with Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson affected her personal life.

Clouds of Sils Maria movie actress recently had an interview with SBS in which she talked about her recently released film, Personal Shopper. In the French psychological thriller film, Kristen’s character Maureen is shown shopping branded attires for rich people. The base story line of the film, however, deals with haunting back story between her and her dead brother.

During the interview, it was asked to her that in Olivier Assayas’ Personal Shopper, she gave the audience a glimpse of the high-end fashion industry and how it actually works. Kristen, who has remained very opened up about her movies and the character she portrays, stated that the actual number of people who goes to shop at Chanel showrooms are very low. That being said, Kristen added that Chanel’s products are very delicate and when someone actually buys them, they are “investing in an art form.”

“Within fashion, those people really stick out because those who don’t have it are there because they want to be popular, they want attention. They want to be looked at in a certain way and it validates them in some way to be looked at,” she gave her insight.

Kristen’s Take On Sex And Nudity In Her Films:

There are many actresses in Hollywood who do not agree to shed their clothes on screen. Unlike those actresses, Kristen Stewart is always very open to getting into her character’s skin. If the movie’s script requires the nudity from her part, and she realizes that the director will shoot the scene in a modest way, the American Ultra movie star has no problem with nudity.

Kristen’s recently released Personal Shopper showed her taking her clothes off for some intense scenes. Kristen, who earlier barred it all for On The Road and Clouds of Sils Maria, was unashamed when she had to bare it again for her recent release because she had faith in the story and in her director’s approach towards her character.

“I’m not weird about it. I’m pretty open,” she explained. “I think people are a little too f***g weird about it, to be honest, but that’s kind of why I was like, “I’ll do it.'”

She added, “I’m really unashamed, but within the context of the story, there’s a lot of shame. It’s kind of nice to see someone stripped and bare, totally bare. There’s a strength in it.”

Stewart’s True Feelings For Ex-boyfriend Robert Pattinson:

All the fans of Kristen know this for a fact that while shooting the Twilight movie series, she was in a serious relationship with her co-star Robert Pattinson. However, unlike the film in which Edward Cullen and Bella Swan got married, the real-life romance between Kristen and Robert faded away.

Kristen, who is currently romantically involved with Stella Maxwell, said in one of earlier interviews that the relationship with Robert somehow affected her personal space, as there were so many eyes on her every time she went out.

“I didn’t talk about my first relationships that went public because I wanted things that are mine to be mine. I hated it that details of my life were being turned into a commodity and peddled around the world. But considering I had so many eyes on me, I suddenly realized [my private life] affects a greater number of people than just me. It was an opportunity to surrender a bit of what was mine, to make even one other person feel good about themselves.”

Kristen Stewart is currently enjoying the success of Personal Shopper. The Twilight movie lovers will soon get to see her in another thriller film Lizzie, which is set to release in the later part of this year.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]