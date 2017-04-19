Scheana Marie’s husband dropped a major diss track against her earlier this week after the two came face-to-face during the Vanderpump Rules Season 5 reunion special.

Following their reunion showdown, Mike Shay took to Instagram where he shared a clip from his new song, along with several home videos of Scheana Marie, with his many fans and followers.

“I wake up every morning and I wanna make you smile. Told you to be patient, good things take a while. Left me stranded, pissed off and abandoned for the fame and fashion. F**k you! I have been grinding, making some moves,” Mike Shay raps on the track, according to a report by In Touch Weekly magazine on April 17.

Scheana Marie and Mike Shay have shared their relationship with fans on the past five seasons of Vanderpump Rules, including their engagement and wedding, and during the finale episode of Season 5 earlier this year, fans watched as their marriage came to an end.

A post shared by Scheana (@scheanamarie) on Feb 6, 2017 at 7:41pm PST

During Monday night’s episode, Scheana Marie and Mike Shay discussed the end of their marriage as well as Shay’s struggles with substance abuse. As fans will recall, Mike Shay confirmed he was addicted to painkillers during Vanderpump Rules Season 4 and ultimately got sober in January of last year.

“That was something that I was dealing with, with my wife, between us,” Mike Shay said during the episode, according to a report by Page Six on April 18. “My parents didn’t know, my family didn’t know. So I was forced to tell everyone. And now, everywhere I go, I get it every day, I’m labeled as a druggie.”

Scheana Marie’s husband began facing rumors of a relapse in November of last year and in December, the reality star confirmed the end of their marriage. Meanwhile, Mike Shay took to Instagram to deny the reports.

Although Mike Shay has insisted that he did not relapse, Scheana Marie claimed during the finale episode that she had learned Shay was using again from someone involved with the show. She also suggested that she would not have left Mike Shay if he had been honest about his alleged drug use.

“That’s not true. That’s not true,” Mike Shay replied. “I told you, I said we will make this work and you said yes to everything. And then when I showed up to film, you divorced me on camera.”

A post shared by Scheana (@scheanamarie) on Jan 10, 2017 at 3:03pm PST

Scheana Marie and Mike Shay announced they were calling it quits on their marriage on December 1 of last year with a joint statement to Us Weekly magazine.

“While we have made the difficult decision to move forward separately, our story will continue on through the love and mutual respect that we have cultivated throughout our 15-year friendship,” they said. “Much of the recent speculation and reporting on our relationship has been misguided, and we have come to an amicable decision on all matters. We might have failed at our marriage, but we are committed to succeeding as friends and will continue to support each other’s personal happiness and professional success.”

Two weeks after sharing their statement, Scheana Marie was spotted with actor Robert Parks-Valletta and two months after that, the couple confirmed they were dating during a premiere event in Los Angeles. Since then, Scheana Marie and her new boyfriend have been seen together numerous times throughout Los Angeles and have also taken trips to Amsterdam, Hawaii and Big Bear.

Scheana Marie and her co-stars wrapped up the fifth season of Vanderpump Rules on Monday with the airing of the final installment of the reunion special.

[Featured Image by Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images]