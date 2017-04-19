Did Kim Kardashian Give La La Anthony Strength To Split From Carmelo?

La La Anthony is rumored to have gotten the strength to split from NBA husband Carmelo Anthony from pal Kim Kardashian.

Radar Online reports Kanye West’s wife urged her pal to call it quits amid growing rumors that her New York Knicks star husband has long been unfaithful and may have even impregnated a local stripper.

“La La knew about the cheating scandals and this pregnancy thing was the last straw,” said a source.

“Kim is her best friend and gave her the final push,” another added.

The high-profile power couple has two been married for seven years and together for a decade. The two have a 10-year-old son together.

“She has forgiven a lot but this time she had to leave,” a source added. “When a marriage isn’t working, you try to fix it. But when that doesn’t work, Kim told her it was time to leave.”

Over the last several days, the still anonymous stripper entered the picture, claiming she is nearly seven months pregnant with the NBA Hall of Fame bound forward’s child. She has already requested that Anthony cover such expenses as medical care and other costs.

Meanwhile, La La, 37, is said to still be leaning on friends for support, with Kardashian at the head of the list.

“She’s been talking with Kim several times a day since the split,” said a source.

Kardashian would seem to know a bit about volatile relationships. She and NBA veteran Kris Humphries divorced after just 72 days of marriage, and her and West’s marriage has been dogged by persistent rumors of uneasiness between the two.

According to the New York Post, Carmelo often justified his alleged dalliances to friends by claiming, “La La is married, I’m not.”

Sources also tell the newspaper he often flirted and hooked up with women while the team was on the road.

“His attitude is that all professional athletes do it, and many of them do,” a source added. “La La has put up with a lot. She knew it was going on, but I guess this time she’s had enough.”

While reps for Anthony have declined to formally comment on the pregnancy rumors, a source described as close to him has refuted them.

“The stripper pregnancy rumor is not true,” said the source. “Yes, he’s not been perfect, but the baby with a stripper isn’t true.”

Despite all the commotion, sources add the two have no current plans to divorce and have even been here before in their rocky relationship.

“They’ve been living separately for several months,” said a source. “They’ve broken up in the past, they split three years ago, gave it some time and then got back together. They’re hoping the same works again.”

As for all the persistent rumors, sources insist La La has had enough.

“La La doesn’t want to deal with all of these rumors … she doesn’t want to focus on any of it at the moment … She’ll deal with it when it all comes down,” said the source. “The cheating rumors have always been out there and the majority will talk about the rumors over and over. She’s waiting on his team to respond and decide how to handle the rumors.”

While Carmelo’s days with the struggling Knicks and in New York appear numbered, La La’s career has just started to take off. She is currently starring in the series Power and last week wrapped up the movie Emergency Furlough. She’s also hosting a Mother’s Day special on VH1.

Through it all, La La continues to salute Carmelo as a perfect dad to their son.

“La La thinks Melo is a great dad,” added the source. “But the fact is, they’re better when they’re not together.”

