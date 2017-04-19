La La Anthony Allegedly Knew Carmelo Anthony Was Cheating But ‘Put Up’ With It

News that La La Anthony and husband of six years Carmelo Anthony have reportedly split hit the headlines this week, and now sources are alleging that La La supposedly knew Anthony was being less than faithful and may have been cheating for a while.

Amid the cheating allegations and unconfirmed reports claiming Carmelo allegedly got another woman pregnant, a source alleged to Page Six that La La was reportedly aware of her husband’s wandering eye and “put up” with her husband’s cheating, though it’s not clear for how long.

“La La has put up with a lot,” said Page Six’s insider of how the TV personality has weathered the storms in her almost seven year marriage amid the cheating rumors, alleging that Anthony “knew it was going on” but that “this time she’s had enough.”

According to the report, Anthony would supposedly attempt to justify his alleged cheating by claiming “La La is married, I’m not.”

“That’s how he would justify it,” a source said amid the cheating allegations, which neither La La nor Carmelo have yet confirmed. “His attitude is that all professional athletes do it, and many of them do.”

La La and Carmelo’s break up was first reported by TMZ Sports this week, as the site claimed that Carmelo had allegedly got a dancer pregnant.

The site alleged that the woman worked at gentlemen’s club in New York and is supposedly six and a half months pregnant with Carmelo’s baby, though Page Six is now denying the claims surrounding Anthony.

Carmelo Anthony certainly hasn’t been “perfect” when it comes to his marriage to La La Anthony after they tied the knot in July 2010 after dating for six years according to the insider, but the site claimed that rumors he got a dancer pregnant while still married to Anthony are not true.

However, the outlet’s source did add that Carmelo and La La’s marriage has supposedly been on the rocks for a while now, even reporting that the Anthony’s are alleged to have been living apart for months before the news of their split hit the headlines this week.

As for the cheating rumors, the site claimed that La La “doesn’t want to deal” with the allegations that her husband has been unfaithful right now and claimed that she will “deal with it when it all comes down.”

“The cheating rumors have always been out there and the majority will talk about the rumors over and over,” continued the site’s source after new reports surfaced accusing Carmelo of having cheating on his wife of almost seven years. “She’s waiting on his team to respond and decide how to handle the rumors.”

While neither Anthony has commented on the break up or cheating rumors just yet, E! News reported that La La was spotted out and about in New York at the Tribeca Film Festival Luncheon and Award Ceremony on April 18, just hours after the split reports surfaced, and was not wearing the wedding ring Carmelo gave her.

La La supposedly has no desire to save her marriage to the basketball star according to the site, who also reported that she and Carmelo haven’t seen eye to eye for a while by alleging that they’ve “had some major issues lately” and could be heading for divorce.

“They’re done. At this point, she’s not willing to save their relationship,” the outlet’s source said of a possible divorce for the Anthony’s, though both La La and Carmelo are yet to speak out regarding the slew of break up and cheating allegations.

[Featured Image by Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images for DuJour]