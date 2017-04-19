Kim Kardashian Draws Flak From The Internet For Saying “Flu Is An Amazing Diet”

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Kim Kardashian has caused an online outrage in the wake of her controversial tweet on Wednesday. The reality star used Twitter to express her newfound weight loss method and many have found themselves raising an eyebrow in disapproval.

According to The Sun, the 36-year old television personality shared a tweet stating that she had ‘happy’ news. Apparently, Kim Kardashian has lost some weight due to the flu, which led to her tweeting that “The flu can be an amazing diet.”

After a seemingly bountiful battle with the flu, the KUWTK star lost 6 pounds, a feat she was definitely proud of since it “came in time for the Met.” Apparently, the reality star is slated to make another appearance at the annual The Met ball in New York next month. Now, with only a couple of weeks before the event, Kim Kardashian was rather eager to shed off some extra weight to prepare for her walk on the red carpet.

However, the reality star did not seem to be in need of losing weight, based on her recent red carpet appearance during the promotion of the movie The Promise, she looked fine. Kim Kardashian attended the premiere of The Promise last week alongside big sister Kourtney Kardashian and famous singer Cher. Kim donned a lovely skintight metallic dress which flaunted her curves wondrously.

Despite her seemingly divine appearance at the event, it was evident that she was already starting her bout with the Flu. According to a report by Page Six, the reality star left the event before the film started rolling. “Kim did not stay, she was supposed to, but at the last minute ended up leaving,” a source revealed.

In light of her sudden disappearing act during the premiere of The Promise, a close insider to the star revealed that Kim Kardashian already saw the movie. “She saw the movie independently. She has the flu and pulled it together to do arrival press,” says the insider.

After her flu subsided, Kim Kardashian was rather pleased with the results as she lost a few pounds. However, her ‘good news’ was not accepted as such by many members of the online community. Following her tweet stating that the flu was a great way to shed off some weight, Kim Kardashian soon found herself under fire courtesy of her followers.

Kim Kardashian was criticized for her tweet and accused of spreading unhelpful ideas about body image, which may affect some of her young followers who idolize the reality star. According to Telegraph, Kim Kardashian claimed via a tweet that “The flu can be an amazing diet. So happy it came in time for the Met lol #6lbsdown.”

Apparently, a doctor was fast to reply to Kim Kardashian’s flue post, calling her out on her stand regarding the Flu as a diet method. “Influenza can be a life-threatening condition! Get an annual flu shot!” the doctor wrote.

The good doctor wasn’t alone in disagreeing with the reality star, another follower replied that only airheads believe that the flu can be an amazing diet. Meanwhile, another follower took a shot at Kim Kardashian’s motherhood, tweeting that “Now imagine saying that to your daughter after she gets sick…”

Ultimately, those in disagreement with Kim Kardashian’s flu diet tweet sing the same song, “It sends dangerous messages & supports not being healthy as a valid weight loss technique. But I wonder why eating disorders are so common.”

Although Kim Kardashian might have been trying to see her flu situation in a glass half full perspective, many of her followers are in agreement that her tweet was promoting an unhealthy way to take care of the body.

