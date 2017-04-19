‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 7 Spoilers: What’s Melisandre Up To?

Game of Thrones Season 7 has officially finished filming, and the new episodes are due to premiere this summer. While Season 6 was one of the most dramatic and best seasons of the show yet, fans are dying to find out what will happen next, and what some of the most mysterious characters, like the Red Lady, Melisandre, will be up to.

According to Show Snob, fans were shocked during Game of Thrones Season 6 when it was revealed that Melisandre wasn’t who she was pretending to be. In a highly talked about scene, the Red Lady is seen locking herself in her bedroom and removing her necklace, which obviously holds some magical power. When the necklace was removed, Melisandre was revealed for who she really is, a very old woman. The priestess watches her beauty fade as she climbs into bed for the night. The scene was not explained, and now fans are looking to find out some answers during Season 7 of the hit HBO series.

Best special make-up team I ever worked with. ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/pUHAHv7F1g — Carice van Houten (@caricevhouten) April 13, 2017

As many Game of Thrones viewers will remember, Melisandre was banished from The North by Jon Snow at the end of Season 6. Davos Seaworth also threatened to kill her if she were ever to return. This means that Melisandre likely won’t be sticking around The North, but where will she go? The report suggests that she may cross paths with Arya Stark, who seems to be headed back to The North herself, or that she may join Thoros of Myr, who is with the Brotherhood Without Banners. Either way, fans are hoping that Melisandre’s big scene will be explained.

Actress Carice van Houten, who plays Melisandre on Game of Thrones recently tweeted a photo of herself in her old lady makeup, with the caption, “Best special make-up team I ever worked with.” Could this mean that viewers will see old Melisandre again in Season 7, and that her backstory will finally be revealed? With only a handful of episodes left in the entire series, fans want all of the loose ends to be tied up before the show takes its final curtain call next year, and since every character is seemingly on the chopping block, fans want the Red Lady’s story explained before the end arrives.

Meanwhile, another storyline Game of Thrones fans are eagerly awaiting to see play out is that of Jon Snow’s parentage. During Season 6 it was revealed that Jon was not the son of Ned Stark, but his nephew. During a flashback scene seen by newly appointed Three-Eyed Raven, Bran Stark, fans finally found out that Jon was the son of Ned’s sister, Lyanna Stark and Rhaegar Targaryen. While Jon doesn’t yet know about his major ties to the throne, fans are hoping he’ll find out during Season 7 and meet up with his only living family member, Daenerys Targaryen. While romance rumors have been swirling around Jon and Dany, other viewers believe that the two will hook up in a different way and come together to defeat Cersei Lannister, eventually ruling the Seven Kingdoms side by side.

Of course, Jon has a claim to the crown, but it seems likely that he would be more than happy to serve the Khaleesi as she sits on the throne. With Jon by her side, and her trusty advisor Tyrion Lannister helping her every step of the way, the trio are bound for greatness, and could be the end game for the series.

What are your thoughts on the latest Game of Thrones Season 7 spoilers? Do you want to see Melisandre’s story play out before the show ends?

