Blake Shelton cannot stop gushing over his girlfriend and fellow The Voice coach Gwen Stefani. Blake talked in a Facebook Live interview with Entertainment Tonight about Gwen’s natural good looks.

“I mean, look at [her]. Wouldn’t you like to be born with her genetics? I mean, my God! It’s not fair!” Blake told fellow Voice coach Alicia Keys and the ET host. Alicia concurred, saying Stefani was “pretty great.”

Blake and Gwen have apparently been working on their fitness together, and the “Hollaback Girl” singer is proud of her country crooner boyfriend, despite the lack of proper fitting exercise attire.

“He killed the gym this morning,” Gwen said in the Facebook Live chat. “It’s funny because he’s so tall that like, literally no sweat suits fit him, so he always has floods, and with the white socks between.” She then pantomimed Shelton awkwardly running with a goofy grin on her face.

Their Voice co-star, Adam Levine, chimed in and suggested he couldn’t see Blake as much of a gym rat.

“I feel like you’d be there for five minutes and he’d be like, ‘I’m havin’ a heart attack!'” Adam quipped, to which Stefani clarified, “Actually, it’s because of him that I worked out this morning. I wasn’t gonna work out… He’s my trainer.”

Ever the self-deprecator, Blake said he gets “hurt in the gym every morning.”

Earlier in the week, Gwen posted videos on Snapchat of her and Blake at the gym.

Shelton actually spoke about being at the gym on Monday night’s episode of The Voice. The country star assigned one of his contestants, Aaliyah Rose, the song “Brass in Pocket” by The Pretenders, after hearing it while working out with Stefani at the gym.

Blake and Gwen’s relationship continues to blossom after dating for over a year. The pair got to know each other through Season 9 of The Voice, following their respective divorces from Miranda Lambert and Gavin Rossdale. Gwen took Season 10 off as a coach but she showed up on one of the live shows and performed a duet with Blake called “Go Ahead and Break My Heart”. The song is featured on Blake’s 2016 album If I’m Honest. The performance was noteworthy in how the Voice coaches seemingly couldn’t take their eyes off each other.

Gwen also didn’t come back for Season 11 of The Voice this past fall but ultimately returned this year for Season 12. There have been many references to Blake and Gwen’s relationship throughout Season 12, including one moment where a contestant chose him as their coach instead of her. Shelton asked Stefani if he was in trouble, to which she replied, “I pick Blake, too!”

Meanwhile, The Voice live shows have officially begun. The Top 24 sang for their lives this week, and only 12 are advancing to next week. Shelton, Stefani, Keys and Levine now have three artists each, and all four coaches are hoping a singer brings them to victory. Blake has won The Voice five times (Season 2’s Jermaine Paul, Season 3’s Cassadee Pope, Season 4’s Danielle Bradbery, Season 7’s Craig Wayne Boyd and Season 11’s Sundance Head) while Adam has won three times (Season 1’s Javier Colon, Season 5’s Tessanne Chin and Season 9’s Jordan Smith). Gwen and Alicia have yet to take home a Voice victory, though both have had a singer in the finale — Team Gwen’s Jeffrey Austin in Season 9 and Team Alicia’s Wé McDonald in Season 11.

The coach quotas are now no longer in play, so artists from any team can be eliminated moving forward, all based on the public vote.

The Voice Season 12 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

[Featured Image by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Glamour]