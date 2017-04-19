Jenelle Evans may be busy juggling her new life as a mother of three after welcoming daughter Ensley in July, but she’s made time to plan a wedding.

Following her February 2017 engagement to David Eason, the father of her third child, Jenelle Evans began planning for her “simple, elegant and southern” wedding later this year and as the process continues, she’s enjoying life as a mother of three.

“Life is pretty complicated at the moment, but I love it and wouldn’t trade my role as ‘mom,'” Jenelle Evans explained during an interview with E! News on April 17.

In addition to daughter Ensley Jolie, Jenelle Evans is mom to seven-year-old Jace from her previous relationship with Andrew Lewis and to two-year-old Kaiser from her past relationship with Nathan Griffith.

Although Jenelle Evans was faced with rumors of a possible fourth pregnancy earlier this year after welcoming her third child, she confirmed to E! News this week that she and Eason were not planning to have any more children.

“David and I talked about it one day recently and how complicated things can get with Kaiser and Ensley together. They remind us why we are done,” she said.

As for the three children she does have, Jenelle Evans is a full-time mom to Ensley and shares custody of her two sons, Jace and Kaiser, with her mom and Griffith, respectively. As she explained, she gets Jace every weekend and has Kaiser every other weekend.

During the recently aired seventh season of Teen Mom 2, fans watched as Jenelle Evans and her mother continued to feud over custody of Jace and judging by her new claims about Barbara, things between them haven’t gotten any better in the weeks since Teen Mom 2 Season 7B wrapped filming.

“My mom is still not wanting to give up her grudge against any guy I date,” she said. “David has never done anything wrong to her and still doesn’t really speak to her to this day, even though he disagrees with a lot of things she believes. I have no idea why my mom feels this way towards David, but I’m thinking it might be a jealously issue. My mom claims I never ‘hang out’ with her when I date someone.”

Jenelle Evans claims that David Eason hasn’t done anything to her mother, but during a scene from the show last year, he was seen refusing to allow Barbara into their home and proceeding to call the cops on her.

As for Jenelle Evans’ thoughts on Briana DeJesus’ addition to Teen Mom 2, she made it clear to E! News that she was not happy about the cast shakeup.

“I don’t care about it. I don’t understand why MTV wants to add a girl to the mix that was never part of our 16 & Pregnant season. None of this makes sense,” she noted. “She has not reached out to me and I dislike her for comments she has made about me in the past.”

As Jenelle Evans and her co-stars prepare for Teen Mom 2 Season 8, she and Eason are focused on bringing their dream wedding to life and once they wed, the reality star expressed interest in flipping houses.

While there is no end in sight for Teen Mom 2 at the moment, E! News questioned the reality star about what she would like to do after parting ways with MTV. In turn, Jenelle Evans told the outlet that she and her fiancé would like to give real estate a try.

