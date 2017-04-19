Kailyn Lowry Pregnant: ‘Teen Mom’ Star Slammed For Not Being Prepared For Third Child

Kailyn Lowry is currently pregnant with her third child and one can imagine that this is the happiest moment of her life. She’s divorced, which is what she wanted, and she has her two boys with her on this pregnancy journey. This Teen Mom 2 star is trying to co-parent with her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, and from the outside, everything looks great. But Teen Mom star Lowry does have her secrets, including the identity of her baby’s father. She hasn’t said anything about who the guy could be or if she’s even in a relationship. It is possible that she’s doing everything by herself and she does have the experience to do it.

According to a new tweet, Kailyn Lowry is now discussing some of her baby concerns and that includes everything from finding a name for her third child to Casey Anthony, who has said that she wants another baby girl. And while those two topics can’t be further from one another, it sounds like the comments people are saying about Casey are the same that Kailyn, along with the other Teen Mom stars, faces on a daily basis. People are just so harsh towards Kailyn because she wanted a divorce from Javi on Teen Mom 2.

Loved today outside in philly ????☀️ photo cred: @kcorreia23 A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Apr 9, 2017 at 4:21pm PDT

“Still can’t believe Casey Anthony walking around Scott free,” one person wrote about Casey Anthony after Investigation Discovery aired a three-part documentary about the case, to which Kailyn Lowry revealed, “& she’s previously stated she wants more kids.”

“I actually saw an article where she is engaged, pregnant, and hoping to have a girl… really hoping it’s not true…,” one person wrote, while another added, “How many people you know with a dead child that “sleep great at night”? Ugh I can’t stand her.”

Sadly, some of the comments that Kailyn receive are similar to what these people are writing about Anthony. People will say that Kailyn Lowry isn’t a good mother, that she’s selfish and that she shouldn’t have more children because of what they have seen on Teen Mom 2 and her social media accounts. And sadly, these are comments that she’s getting now, as she’s pregnant with her third child. This was apparent when she asked for advice when it came to a baby name.

“Are there any good websites or books that has baby names with specific meanings?!” Kailyn Lowry asked on Twitter, asking people for advice when it comes to picking a baby name for her third child, but it sounds like some people don’t appreciate her not being prepared for this child.

“Really? This is your THIRD! If you can’t figure this out without Twitter, God help you,” one person wrote rudely, even though not having picked out a name has nothing to do with her not being prepared for this third baby, to which Lowry replied, “I already had names picked out for them but thanks for your input.”

Samon, Nutmeg, Bombshell, dark Pink & apple cider are all available for pre order & will ship the week of 4/17! Blu red is available NOW! Link in bio! ???? @everykissbeginswithkail A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Mar 31, 2017 at 6:35am PDT

“I am pregnant. I’m sad that I should have known that people in my life would sell me out before I was ready. Like any normal person, I want it to be a happy time. I wanted this to be a private time so I could be excited while not getting chased by paparazzi and bothered with crazy headlines. Please know this was a choice I made, I already know some won’t agree but I’ve been showered with support by the ones I love since I found out,” Teen Mom star Kailyn Lowry wrote on her website, revealing that she was indeed pregnant with her third child when all of the tabloids were sharing rumors about her being with child.

What do you think of Kailyn Lowry asking for advice about a name and then being slammed for not being prepared for this child? Are you surprised that Lowry is tweeting about finding a name with the help of her Twitter followers?

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]