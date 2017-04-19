Aaron Hernandez Had ‘Little Money Left’ Says Attorney, Twitter Reacts To Ex-Patriots Star’s Death

Aaron Hernandez was found dead in his jail cell on Wednesday, the same day that many of his former New England Patriots teammates are preparing for a trip to the White House. His death prompted an outpouring of tweets after the Massachusetts Department of Correction confirmed the 27-year old reportedly hung himself with a bedsheet in his cell at the Souza-Baranowski prison in Shirley, Massachusetts.

Last week, Hernandez, who was serving a life sentence for the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd, was found not guilty in a separate case, the 2012 murders of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado. According to TMZ, his attorney, Jose Baez, was confident that he could overturn Hernandez’ life sentence and was planning to retry the case if Aaron had enough money to pay for his legal services.

Official info from DOC on Aaron Hernandez suicide using a bed sheet @7News pic.twitter.com/xbX8UYGzI3 — John Cuoco (@JCuocoNews) April 19, 2017

Baez, who represented him in the Abreu-Furtado double murder case, hoped that Hernandez could raise enough funds to retain him so that he could appeal and retry the Odin Lloyd case.

“If Hernandez hires me for the second trial, we’re gonna go all at it,” Baez told TMZ. “Nothing would make me happier than to prove everybody wrong.”

Baez went on to say that although Hernandez has “very little money left” he hoped that he could find “friends and supporters” who would assist him financially so he could move forward with an appeal.

News of Aaron Hernandez death became a top Twitter trend on Wednesday with many who had followed both of his murder trials shocked to learn that the former New England Patriots star had taken his life.

Twitter reacts to Aaron Hernandez’ death

At this time, there are no reports that a suicide note was left in Aaron Hernandez’ jail cell, so there is no clear information as to why he took his life just days after jurors found him not guilty in the Boston double murder case. Rest assured there will be plenty of speculation in the days ahead and the buzz on Twitter is playing out as expected.

Aaron Hernandez is a coward, he left behind his 4 year daughter — Quis (@mlap72) April 19, 2017

Aaron Hernandez killed himself because he was sentenced to life for killing someone else, put that into perspective — Ryan $mith (@RyanSmiith) April 19, 2017

Some Twitter users are mocking Aaron Hernandez’ suicide and others taking a moment to share their thoughts about the passing of the young athlete who leaves an adorable 4-year-old daughter who will one day read about her father’s successes and failures.

Instead of using this time to mock suicide, I will use it to feel heartbroken for Aaron Hernandez's 4-year-old daughter Avielle. pic.twitter.com/HC1H1qAGUN — Josh Sánchez (@jnsanchez) April 19, 2017

According to a previous report by the Inquisitr, Aaron had the opportunity to see his daughter, Avielle, in court last week. He blew her kisses and had a broad smile when he saw her in the arms of his fiancee, Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez.

According to WHDH Boston news reporter Byron Barnett, Shayanna is not faring well with the news of Aaron’s death. Barnett’s sources state that she talked to Hernandez yesterday and he had “new hope” after his double murder acquittal last week and was looking forward to his next visit with Shayanna and their daughter.

“Source says Shayanna is shocked, not doing well and doesn’t know why Aaron Hernandez took his own life,” Barnett tweeted on Wednesday. “A source tells me Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez talked to Aaron Hernandez yesterday and that everything was perfectly fine… [he was] perfectly normal last night, had new hope after last week’s double murder acquittal.”

Just spoke 2 someone who talked 2 #AaronHernandez last night. Says he was looking forward 2 seeing Shayanna & daughter in next visit.#7News pic.twitter.com/yMNDfedbME — Byron Barnett (@Byron_Barnett) April 19, 2017

Attorney Jose Baez released a statement about the Aaron Hernandez suicide hours after the ex-Patriots player’s death was confirmed by prison authorities. FOX Boston reporter Ted Daniel tweeted Baez’ statement that reveals that there was “no correspondence” from Aaron to his “family or legal team that would have indicated anything like this was possible.”

“Those who love and care about him are heartbroken and determined to find the truth surrounding his untimely death,” Baez said, promising to look into what he called a “tragic event” further.

Statement from Jose Baez on #AaronHernandez suicide pic.twitter.com/E7LtkHfGT3 — Ted Daniel (@tvnewzted) April 19, 2017

Details of Aaron Hernandez’ forthcoming funeral have not been released at this time.

[Featured Image by Keith Bedford/The Boston Globe/via AP]