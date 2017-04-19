Gwen Stefani is opening up about boyfriend Blake Shelton’s relationship with her three sons and revealing how her boys really feel about the country star dating their mom.

Gwen got candid about Blake’s relationship with her boys, Zuma, Kingston, and Apollo, in a new interview, and revealed that her kids and her boyfriend of around a year and a half actually get on like a house on fire.

Teasing that her kids may even love Shelton more than she does, Gwen told Extra during an interview following the April 18 episode of The Voice that her sons are “just into him” before then gushing over her boyfriend by adding, “…who isn’t?”

Gwen then opened up about how she and Blake have been spending a lot of time together with her kids over the past few weeks, some of which she’s showed off on Snapchat.

“We always have fun together,” Stefani said of how Blake and her kids have been bonding amid rumors the two could be gearing up for a wedding, calling the time the modern family spend together “a blast.”

But just because Stefani’s kids love her and Shelton together, don’t expect them to tune into The Voice to see their mom and Blake flirting up a storm.

Gwen told Extra that her kids aren’t actually too bothered about seeing their mom and possible soon-to-be step dad on The Voice, which is where the couple first met while they were both still married to their former spouses, admitting that her boys don’t tune into the NBC show.

Telling the outlet that her kids don’t actually watch The Voice or listen to her music, Stefani explained that her children just “really want you to be their mom” and don’t see Gwen as the superstar she is.

“It’s all about them, they don’t want to know about work or songs,” Gwen explained about how her children aren’t too impressed by her celebrity lifestyle. “They are like, ‘Mom, where are my shoes? Mom, what about me?'”

Gwen Stefani’s sweet words about Blake Shelton and his bond with her three kids comes shortly after Stefani took to social media to reveal how her children were trying to be just like the country star, who she first went public with back in October of 2015 mere months after both confirmed they had split with their former spouses, Shelton from Miranda Lambert and Stefani from Gavin Rossdale.

Stefani showed off a photo of Zuma, Kingston, and Apollo proudly displaying their ink on Twitter on April 2 as the boys used a pen to recreate Shelton’s distinctive barbed wire tattoo with deer tracks running through the middle on their arms.

Blake appears to have been growing increasingly close to Gwen’s children in recent months, as Us Weekly reported that Shelton even spent Christmas Eve with Gwen and her family shortly after they were also all together for Thanksgiving, which Stefani proudly documented on Snapchat.

Gwen shared a video of Blake strumming along to the classic Christmas song “A Holly Jolly Christmas” while hanging out with Stefani’s children, who all wore plaid shirts to match the country star.

Shelton appears to have been impressing Stefani’s children with Gavin for a while now, as a source told Us Weekly way back in March 2016, just five months after he and Gwen began dating, that Stefani’s kids think that Blake is “so cool.”

“They adore Blake,” a source revealed to the magazine of what Gwen’s children think of the country star, adding that Zuma, Kingston, and Apollo were “obsessed with the fact” that Shelton was hosting the Kids’ Choice Awards that year, which they all attended as Blake’s guests.

“They think he’s so cool!” added the insider of Stefani’s children’s love for Shelton.

What do you think of Gwen Stefani’s confessions about Blake Shelton’s sweet relationship with her children?

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]