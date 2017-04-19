Former NFL Star Aaron Hernandez Found Dead In Prison Cell [Breaking]

News broke suddenly Wednesday morning that Aaron Hernandez, a former player for the New England Patriots, had been found dead in his jail cell overnight. The NFL star’s death comes almost exactly two years after Hernandez was first convicted of first-degree murder in the 2013 killing of semi-pro football player Odin Lloyd, for which he was serving a life sentence.

An unconscious Hernandez was found by prison officials at roughly 3:05 a.m. in his cell at the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center, where he had been imprisoned within the general population housing unit since his 2015 transfer to the correctional facility (located in Shirley, Massachusetts).

According to an official statement released by the Massachusetts Department of Correction, the 27-year-old convict had attached a bed sheet to his cell window, and it was this from which he was found hanging. The statement went on to include that Hernandez had even taken further measures to prevent officials from entering the room using items within his cell.

“Mr. Hernandez also attempted to block his door from the inside by jamming the door with various items.”

Upon discovering Hernandez’s body, prison officials immediately conducted attempts to revive the man but were met with no success. He was then rushed to the nearby UMASS Leominster hospital, where the former tight end was soon pronounced dead at 4:07 a.m. by one of the hospital’s doctors. State police say they are now investigating the former athlete’s shocking demise, though there has been no evidence of foul play cited at this point.

According to reports, officials have notified Hernandez’s family, including his long-time fiancee Shayanna Jenkins as well as the couple’s 4-year-old daughter Avielle Janelle. Both Jenkins and their daughter had appeared in court just days ago to support Hernandez in a separate murder trial for which he was found not guilty.

The recent trial adds further complexity to the potential motives Hernandez may have had in taking his own life.

[Featured Image by Jared Wickerham/Getty Images]